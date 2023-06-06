NordVPN Partners With Mamenta to Streamline Global Digital Downloads

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NordVPN, a leader in online privacy and security, partners with Mamenta to revolutionize their Marketplace strategy and digital download capabilities. The mission for NordVPN and Mamenta is to deliver a seamless, user-friendly, and highly efficient solution to customers worldwide. Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform enables brands to have a seamless solution to expand their market reach and increase revenue. Together, they will deepen NordVPN’s marketplace presence in the United States, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Italy, Canada, South Korea, and Japan.





With the growing popularity of digital downloads, it is evident that consumers prefer instant availability for products like software and gift cards. Digital downloads offer increased convenience by allowing consumers immediate access to products, without the wait time associated with physical shipping. Additionally, digital downloads are more cost-effective, eco-friendly and offer improved accessibility to customers. Mamenta continues to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for customers to activate and use their products quickly.

According to Lukas Jakubonis, Marketplace Manager at NordVPN, “Our partnership with Mamenta has resulted in a highly efficient and scalable digital download solution, which we are proud to offer in the APAC and EMEA regions. This solution was implemented with a focus on providing a user-friendly experience to buyers on global marketplaces. Mamenta has allowed us to deliver real value to our global customers.”

The Mamenta Global Trade Platform links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Its unified sales and performance data delivers critical intelligence across global commerce markets.

“Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform enables brands like NordVPN to provide instant delivery of activation codes to customers, revolutionizing the traditional marketplace experience. With our technology, customers can quickly activate their products and start enjoying NordVPN’s services without delay. Digital downloads are the future of marketplaces, offering an efficient, eco-friendly and cost-effective solution,” said Mamenta’s Chief Growth Officer, Josh Jenkins.

About NordVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,200 servers in 59 countries worldwide. One of the key features of NordVPN is its zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com.

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that require significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, NordVPN and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information, visit www.mamenta.com.

