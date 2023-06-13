Nordis Technologies Successfully Extends U.S. Patent for Pioneering Expresso™ Customer Communications Management Platform

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCM—Nordis Technologies, a leader in omnichannel customer communications management and payments technology solutions, has been granted approval for an extension of a U.S. patent for its Expresso™ CCM system. The patent was approved for two additional inventions. The extension follows the original approval in 2021 for 24 inventions for Expresso.

The extension covers the system’s capability to configure and aggregate multiple communications and transmit multiple records as a single communication. This key Expresso capability supports the consumer communication model used by many of Nordis Technologies’ clients in healthcare, hospitality, financial services and other industries requiring high volume, compliant, transactional communications.

The original approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office noted Expresso’s combination of communications capabilities in one omnichannel solution that includes a technology engine with robust self-service functions not just for creating but also testing, reviewing, proofing and storing customer documents. It also cited the system’s integration with production of digital and print/mail communications.

“We are grateful that our Expresso platform is officially recognized for the innovation that enables companies to create and send critical print and digital customer communications,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “We remain focused on innovating and advancing our technologies to bring value to our clients.”

Expresso’s cloud-based technology makes it simple for companies to develop and personalize customer bills, letters and other communications for print/mail, email and text delivery. Expresso also eliminates the need to rely on different software, workflows or vendors to execute multichannel communications. Expresso seamlessly integrates with Nordis Technologies’ print and digital production and distribution, so clients can designate and automate each customer’s delivery channel preference – print, email or text or a combination of the three.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with digital delivery, print and mail services and payment solutions. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso™, its patented CCM platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. Nordis operates state-of-the-art digital and print production facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Coral Springs, Florida.

Contacts

Nordis Technologies



Lois Padovani



Padovani Communications Inc.



lois@padovanicommunications.com

773-501-8744