Noom Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg Named to Board as Independent Director and Dr. Linda Anegawa Named to Executive Role as Company’s First-Ever Medical Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noom today announced the appointment of former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg to its board as an independent director and that Dr. Linda Anegawa has been hired as Noom’s first-ever Medical Director.

Since its founding in 2008, Noom has established itself as the leading digital health platform, harnessing behavior change and technology to create long-term positive health outcomes. Its psychology-based and science-backed approach has helped millions of people live healthier lives.

Ginsberg joins Noom as an independent director and will be an essential advisor to the company as it continues to innovate its platform and scales to reach new users. She is a renowned business leader with deep expertise in consumer technology, subscription monetization, and consumer marketing, and as Match Group CEO was responsible for a portfolio of industry-leading brands including Tinder, Match, and Hinge where she drove unprecedented growth. She currently serves on the boards of Uber Technologies and thredUP and is an operating partner at Advent International.

“I have seen firsthand how technology provides powerful and innovative solutions that positively impacts the lives of consumers,” said Ginsberg. “During the pandemic, my friends and I used Noom and were blown away by its efficacy and how much we were learning about our health. In the dating space, I watched how digital innovation can help positively change people’s lives by introducing them to people they wouldn’t have met otherwise. Given its first-of-its-kind programs, Noom has the ability to transform people’s lives as well. I am thrilled to be on this journey with the team.”

Dr. Anegawa, MD, FACP, Dipl. ABOM, is a double-board certified physician in both internal medicine and obesity medicine. She brings over 20 years of expertise in academic medicine, digital health leadership, and obesity care to her role as Noom’s Medical Director. In her new role, Anegawa is responsible for overseeing Noom’s clinical mission and the expansion of Noom’s behavior change platform to include treatment of a broad range of chronic metabolic diseases alongside Noom’s Chief of Psychology and behavioral science team.

“Noom offers a holistic solution to users that allows them to see the interconnectivity of the various biological and psychological factors that contribute to a person’s overall health,” said Anegawa. “I’ve yet to see another health platform take such a comprehensive and integrated approach to consumer-driven healthcare and believe there is limitless potential as we continue to introduce science-backed programs that will treat the roots of chronic diseases.”

“Mandy and Dr. Anegawa both bring unique expertise to Noom that will greatly contribute to our mission of helping people everywhere live healthier lives,” said Saeju Jeong, co-founder and CEO of Noom. “While we are best known for the weight management program that helped solidify our position in the lives of our users, we’ve only just begun the work of helping people get back in the driver’s seat of their own health. Mandy’s experience transforming categories and Dr. Anegawa’s clinical background will enable us to help more people improve their health and well-being.”

About Noom

Noom is a consumer-first digital health platform that empowers its users to achieve holistic health outcomes through behavior change. Founded in 2008, Noom’s mission is to help people everywhere lead healthier lives. Fueled by a powerful combination of technology, psychology, and human coaching, Noom is backed by more than a decade of user research and product development. Today, Noom’s platform includes three core programs: Noom Weight for weight management, Noom Mood for stress management, and Noom DPP for diabetes management. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.‘s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. Learn more by visiting noom.com.

