NJ Technology Trailblazers to Host Inaugural Forum on Women Empowerment, Advancement and Representation in the Industry

On Thursday, April 20, join female innovators for the first NJ Women in Technology forum, which will bring together some of New Jersey's brightest minds in tech for a compelling conversation on advancing women in technology.

Hosted by NextTech Communications in partnership with TechUnited:NJ and the Bell Works Co-Lab, the panel will discuss paths for women in the tech industry, giving a voice to a demographic that is still severely underrepresented while providing an opportunity to foster new connections.

Panelists include Jenna Gaudio, COO and Co-President of Vydia (acquired by Gamma in December 2022), Amanda Pietrocola, President and CEO of Momentum Technology, and Jasmine Ward, Vice President of Strategy & Operation at TechUnited:NJ, who will take part in a thought-provoking panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Janine Savarese, Founder and CEO of NextTech Communications.

Discussion topics will include:

Personal stories on building a successful career path and overcoming challenges such as imposter syndrome, gender bias and finding growth opportunities

Nontraditional opportunities in tech and STEM, with a focus on closing the gender gap across tech sectors

Emerging technological innovations and trends based on panelist experience and specialties, including: Our role in what technology can accomplish ranging from privacy protection and techequity, to a passwordless future and the evolution of generative AI solutions like ChatGPT Leveraging tech to establish new voices and support entrepreneurs What’s driving New Jersey’s booming tech presence and what does the future look like? How can we support women in tech careers?



When:



Thursday, April 20, 2023



5-7pm ET

5:00pm-5:30pm: Pre-panel reception

5:30pm-6:30pm: Moderated panel with Q&A session

6:30pm-7:00pm: Networking reception

Where: Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Registration: This event is free of charge, but space is limited. Register by April 12 here. Registration includes a complimentary cocktail.

About NextTech Communications



NextTech Communications is a women-led, integrated communications agency for companies that break barriers and redefine boundaries through technology. NextTech brings bold thinking and agility to help its clients – from startups to Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries – navigate change while advancing their brand missions, amplifying their stories, and achieving impact through tangible marketing results. NextTech is independently operated and owned by The Bliss Group, which is also part of The Next Practices Group.

About TechUnited



TechUnited:NJ is a membership-driven, non-profit built to empower the region’s entrepreneurs, innovators and instigators to build a better future for all supporting the community through events, mentorship, content creation, networking and more. TechUnited:NJ is most widely known for the annual Propelify Innovation Festival, what Forbes calls “the SxSWx of the Northeast,” that unites innovators who propel ideas into action, over years welcoming over 40,000 attendees for talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startups, exhibitors, and world-renowned thought leaders like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, Al Roker, Beth Comstock, Bobbi Brown, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, Tim Draper and more.

About Bell Works



Originally constructed between 1962 and 1964 by world-renowned modernist architect Eero Saarinen, the building is revered for its role in spurring the development of some of the world’s foremost inventions and research concepts.

Today, the Bell Works “metroburb”— a metropolis in suburbia— encapsulates the liveliness of a city amidst the tranquility of the suburbs. Offering a variety of workspace options, Bell Works office community is home to a diverse array of businesses that include Fortune 500 companies and early-stage startups alike.

In addition to its robust office community, the Bell Works’ indoor pedestrian street, a quarter-mile long atrium known as ‘The Block at Bell Works’, offers a truly vibrant and publicly accessible destination featuring a variety of shops, restaurants, healthcare and community services, entertainment and more. The building has also become a bustling hub for both private events and public activations of all kinds, including networking events and corporate gatherings; fitness classes on the roof deck; a weekly farmers market; lively happy hours with live music; year-round community fundraisers; 5k marathons; and more.

For more information visit Bell Works at www.Bell.Works. Follow Bell Works’ social media pages on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BellWorks and @BellWorks on Instagram and @Bell_Works on Twitter. For retail leasing, contact Sabre Real Estate Group at 908-670-8372 or pyle@sabre.life. Or, for office leasing inquiries, contact The Garibaldi Group at (973) 507-0316 or florio@garibaldi.com.

