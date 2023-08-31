Nissan Heisman House returns for 13th season, opens doors to fans in new ways

Fan favorite campaign is back on TV and digital platforms for 2023 season

Heisman House continues to connect passionate college football fans of all ages with Nissan’s thrilling lineup

Digital expansions with Zillow, influencer Caleb Simpson take engagement online

Ads begin airing August 31 on ESPN and continue across ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC; also online at www.nissanusa.com/heisman-house.html

To celebrate the 13th season of the campaign, Nissan is giving the Heisman House the reality show treatment and providing fans with an exclusive look inside at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling.

This season, Nissan welcomes USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams – the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner – into the house. The rest of this season’s roster includes 2021 winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Bryce Young, as well as former Heisman Trophy winners representing five decades of college football greatness – Eddie George, Robert Griffin III, Matt Leinart, Baker Mayfield, George Rogers, Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, Tim Tebow and Charles Woodson.

In addition to 11 Heisman Trophy winners, the campaign also stars some of Nissan’s most thrilling vehicles: Frontier, Rogue, Sentra, the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO1 and the all-electric Nissan Ariya SUV.

“There’s no better way to open the new college football season than inviting fans to join us at the Nissan Heisman House,” said Marisstella Marinkovic, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S. “In addition to all the hijinks with the Heisman winners, we’re expanding the Heisman House excitement with digital collaborations to bring fans closer to the action.”

Players give fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the House

This year’s Heisman House campaign includes eight spots that will air throughout the college season, including:

“Missing Out” – Charles Woodson wonders if his life is missing something since his Michigan Wolverines are one of the few college football teams without a mascot.

“Bath Day” – A curious Bryce Young learns why Barry Sanders chose to take his laundry to the laundromat instead of doing it at the House.

Collaborations take the fun beyond the screen

College football’s favorite house is coming to the internet’s favorite house-hunting platform. Through Nissan’s collaboration with Zillow, fans can take a tour, browse photos, and get up close and personal like never before. Explore the House like a Heisman, starting here on September 1.

Nissan has also teamed up with Caleb Simpson – known for his tours of real people’s homes and apartments on TikTok and Instagram – to take viewers on a visit around the House with the help of a few of the Heisman winners and mascots.

This season superfans can also explore an immersive virtual recreation of the famed House, where they’ll be able to interact with their favorite athletes from the campaign, put their college football knowledge to the test and compete for one-of-a-kind Heisman prizes. The doors open September 8 at TheHeismanHouse.com.

Nationwide tour brings the Heisman House straight to the fans

Once again, the Nissan Heisman House Tour will travel to campuses across the country for some of the biggest college football matchups of the year. The tour gives fans the chance to explore the House, strike a pose with the Heisman Trophy, meet college football legends, and experience game day like a Heisman winner.

September 2: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

September 9: The University of Alabama

September 16: Mississippi State University

September 23: The University of Notre Dame

September 30: The University of Colorado

October 7: Texas A&M University

October 14: Texas Christian University

October 21: University of Southern California

November 4: North Carolina A&T State University

November 11: Penn State University

November 18: University of South Carolina

Nissan Heisman House Pass unlocks next-level Heisman access

This year Nissan is giving fans an all-new way to get closer to the action with an all-access NFT pass that unlocks exclusive Heisman content and experiences. Nissan Heisman House Pass holders will get special access to unique content with their favorite players, chances to score virtual experiences with Heisman winners, and an opportunity to snag tickets to some of the biggest college football games of the year. Fans can claim their pass, free of charge, at TheHeismanHouse.com or onsite at a Heisman House Tour stop later this fall.

Ready? See the spots now

Airing beginning August 31 Is It Real? – https://youtu.be/G6sQWYVPJ7U

Covering the Spread – https://youtu.be/o7FP9SNtaKg Airing beginning September 28 Too Helpful – https://youtu.be/hAswkOq10Fk

Bath Day – https://youtu.be/zAuB0DQzHns Airing beginning October 19 Endorsing – https://youtu.be/WTC2-IRtesw

Florida Man – https://youtu.be/TfvIk9zzcbI Airing beginning November 9 Missing Out – https://youtu.be/Iaby16t_K5w

No Hands – https://youtu.be/y4jiy-hxe-g

1. 2024 Nissan Z NISMO is not yet available for purchase. Expected availability is fall 2023.

About Nissan

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features nine U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About the Heisman Trophy Trust

The Heisman Trophy Trust annually recognizes the outstanding college football player in the United States. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust also has a charitable mission of utilizing sports and educational opportunities to enhance the lives of underserved youth in diverse communities across the country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for the Heisman Memorial Trophy to symbolize its dedication to enhancing the lives of underserved youth through sports, recreation activities and educational opportunities. For more information visit www.Heisman.com.

