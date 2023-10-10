Nissan Foundation seeks grantees for the 2024 grant cycle

Since 1992, the Nissan Foundation has awarded more than $15 million to more than 150 nonprofit organizations committed to promoting cultural awareness and understanding

The Nissan Foundation launched its 2024 grant cycle and is accepting Letters of Intent until November 3, 2023

Earlier this year, the Nissan Foundation awarded more than $1 million in its annual grant cycle for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Nissan Foundation is launching its search for grantees for the 2024 grant cycle by accepting Letters of Intent. All Letters of Intent must be received by 9 p.m. ET on Friday, November 3, 2023, with new Foundation grantees announced in June 2024.









The 2023 grantees received a total of $1.2 million. They included museums, public television stations, libraries and other nonprofits, and promoted the many benefits that diversity brings to society.

To be eligible to apply for grants, non-profits with 501(c)3 status must have programs that align with the mission of the Foundation and be based in one of seven areas where Nissan has a significant operational presence: Atlanta metro, Central Mississippi, Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, Middle Tennessee, New York City/North Central New Jersey, Southeast Michigan, or Southern California. Consideration will be given to projects that occur between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

“The Nissan Foundation makes a difference by supporting creative and engaging non-profit organizations that strive to enrich lives and increase understanding in communities where Nissan operates, and where our employees live and raise their families,” said Ali Tonn, executive director of the Nissan Foundation. “We encourage submission of Letters of Intent for initiatives, programs, events and experiences that value diversity, educate and enlighten audiences, and motivate cultural awareness and change.”

About the Nissan Foundation

The Nissan Foundation was established in 1992 in the wake of the Rodney King trial verdict in Los Angeles. At that time, Nissan’s U.S. headquarters was based just blocks from the epicenter of the resulting riots.

The mission of the Nissan Foundation is to build community by valuing cultural diversity. In its 31-year history, the organization has contributed more than $15 million to more than 150 nonprofits throughout the U.S., in support of this mission.

For more information about the Nissan Foundation and its annual grantee application process, visit the Nissan Foundation webpage.

