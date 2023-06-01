NIRI Twin Cities Chapter Elects 2023-2024 Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Twin Cities Chapter (www.niri-twincities.org) of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) today announced the election of its officers and directors for the 2023-2024 program year, which begins July 1, 2023. A complete list of the new NIRI Twin Cities Chapter officers and board members is presented below:

Co-President – Sam Gibbons, Chief of Staff, Vireo Health, Inc

Co-President – Bernadette McCormick, Sr. Vice President Western Region, Alliance Advisors

VP, Advocacy Ambassador – Kelly Reisdorf, Independent

VP, Marketing Chair – Peggy James, Sr. Investor Relations Specialist, Polaris Inc.

VP, Membership Chair – Heather Davis, Vice President, Investor Relations, Evgo, Inc.

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Justin Horstman, Director, Investor Relations, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.

VP, Programs Co-Chair – Jeff Huebschen, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

VP, Special Events – Lori Lauber, Senior Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

VP, Sponsorship Chair – Sam Gibbons, Chief of Staff, Vireo Health, Inc.

VP, Treasurer – Darin Norman, Senior Investor Relations Analyst, Xcel Energy, Inc.

At-Large Director – Brandon Elliott, Managing Director, Strategic Communications, FTI Consulting

At-Large Director – Mollie O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations, Best Buy

At-Large Director – Brooks Rennie, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations, Byline Bancorp, Inc.

At -Large Director ­– Bill Seymour, Vice President, Investor Relations, Entegris, Inc.

“NIRI Twin Cities’ is proud of the exceptional slate of board members and their deep investor relations experience as they lead the chapter into another programming year,” said outgoing NIRI Twin Cities Co-President Brandon Elliott. “Our board members are privileged to continue serving so many high-profile public companies in bringing together Investor Relations Officers for professional development and networking opportunities. We are extremely grateful for the continued dedication of chapter volunteers and sponsors who give their time and talents to make our programming possible.”

About the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. The NIRI Twin Cities Chapter has about 60 members. Please visit our website (www.niri-twincities.org) to learn more.

About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.

Sam Gibbons, Chief of Staff, Vireo Health, Inc., samgibbons@vireohealth.com