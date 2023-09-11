NIRI NY Appoints New NextGen Committee for 2023-2024 Season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI NY) today announced the new members of the NextGen Committee for the 2023-2024 term and recapped the highlights of a successful 2022-2023 season.





“NIRI NY NextGen was back in full swing last year,” said Emily Mohr, President of NIRI NY NextGen. “We grew our membership base, hosted opportunities for members to connect and deepened our relationships with NIRI sponsors. I am excited to continue the momentum and look forward to kicking off the 2023-2024 season in the coming months.”

“The NextGen program is an integral part of NIRI NY,” said Laura Kiernan, CPA, IRC President of NIRI NY. “I am excited to partner with the committee as they help the next generation of IR professionals navigate their careers and look forward to seeing all that they can accomplish in the coming year.”

Incoming members of the 2023-2024 NIRI NY NextGen Committee include:

President – Emily Mohr, Investor Relations



VP, Membership – Ailsa Wells, Sales Manager, Irwin



VP, Programs – Naya Bermudez, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations, IHS Towers



VP, Programs – Jon Bozzuto, Head of Investor Relations, Performant Corp.



VP, Communications – Emily Blum, Investor Relations, Senior Associate, Prosek Partners

Details regarding NextGen membership and benefits are available in the ‘Join’ section of www.niriny.org.

About NIRI NY NextGen

NIRI NY NextGen is a group of the NIRI NY chapter geared specifically to meet the needs of up-and-coming IR professionals who are newer to the workforce and have been in IR for less than five years. NIRI NY strives to be an engaging, educational, and welcoming place for those starting out in investor relations. Whether members are embarking on a role in IR after a stint in equity research, are in a rotational IR spot from finance or elsewhere in their company, or are working as an IR consultant or service provider, NIRI NY NextGen encourages our members to take advantage of the wealth of knowledge in the NIRI community. For more information, please visit: https://www.niriny.org/niri-ny-nextgen/about-niri-ny-nextgen/default.aspx

About NIRI NY

NIRI NY is the largest chapter in the NIRI network. Our unique position at the crossroads of the world’s largest financial center and a broad base of Fortune 500 and other leading companies, enables us to attract a dynamic membership base, deliver cutting edge programs featuring our industry’s most respected leaders, unparalleled peer-to-peer networking opportunities and access to thought leadership across multiple channels. For more information please visit: https://www.niriny.org/home/default.aspx

