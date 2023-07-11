NIRI New York Chapter Elects New Board Leadership for 2023-2024 Season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (“NIRI NY”) held its annual meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at which it announced the newly elected chapter directors and officers for the 2023-2024 term and shared the highlights of the 2022-2023 season.





NIRI NY welcomed three newly elected members to the board of directors (the “board”): Alana Carpenter, Investor Relations Associate, Lazard; Patricia Cruz, Manager of Investor Relations, Etsy; and Peter McDermott, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry.

The three new board members will join nine returning directors on the board. After two consecutive terms, MaryKate McGilley, Head of Global Corporate Access, Baird, will transition to a new role on the Board, and Laura Kiernan, CPA, IRC SVP GuideLign, Rivel Inc. has been appointed President of NIRI, NY for the 2023 – 2024 season. Laura Kiernan, in connection with the rest of the board members is looking forward to delivering a strategic and thoughtful calendar of events and insightful content.

“It has been a distinct honor to lead the NIRI NY Board as president over the past two terms, especially as we navigated out of the virtual environment and resumed in-person events. I am proud of the way that we were able to bring chapter members together with meaningful opportunities to network, mentor and grow their careers,” said MaryKate McGilley, outgoing NIRI NY Board President. “I am excited to transition to a new role in the Board and look forward to supporting Laura and the rest of the NIRI NY Chapter in 2023 and beyond.”

“I’m thrilled to step into my new role as President of the NIRI NY Chapter,” said incoming NIRI NY Board President, Laura Kiernan. “As a NIRI NY Board member for the past 5 years, and NIRI Member since 2000, I plan on leveraging my experiences to strengthen the way we interact and connect with others, both professionally and personally. We are already underway in planning a great slate of events to drive deeper community engagement and level-up the role of an IRO as we guide management teams through an evolving investor relations landscape.”

The NIRI NY volunteer board is responsible for developing informative programs, establishing sponsorships, and managing resources to host professional and social networking events.

2023-2024 NIRI NY board members include:

Deborah Belevan, VP of Investor Relations, Duolingo

Alana Carpenter, Investor Relations Associate, Lazard

Patricia Cruz, Manager, Investor Relations, Etsy

Ann Dai, Head of Investor Relations, Managing Director, Blue Owl

Abbe F. Goldstein, SVP, Investor Relations, Travelers

Laura Kiernan,CPA, IRC SVP GuideLign, Rivel Inc.

Gregory Lundberg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Omnicom Group Inc.

Christina Maldonado, Vice President, Investor Relations, Teneo

Chett Mandel, Head of Investor Relations, Riskified

Peter McDermott, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

MaryKate McGilley, Head of Global Corporate Access, Baird

Nichole Saland, SVP, Research Operations, Wolfe Research

About NIRI New York (http://www.niriny.org)

NIRI New York is the largest chapter in the NIRI network. Our unique position at the crossroads of the world’s largest financial center and a broad base of Fortune 500 and other leading companies enables us to attract a dynamic membership base, deliver cutting-edge programs featuring our industry’s most respected leaders, unparalleled peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and access to thought leadership across multiple channels. Visit http://www.niriny.org/join to join NIRI NY today.

LinkedIn: NIRI New York Chapter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/niri-new-york-chapter

NIRI NY Communications



Chett Mandel/Alana Carpenter



communications@niriny.org