NIRI Chicago Elects 2023-2024 Officers and Directors

“NIRI Chicago offers an outstanding community of knowledgeable investor relations officers, great networking and far-reaching professional development opportunities,” said Shawn Alcaraz, IRC, incoming chapter president. “Our new board now is focused on creating professional development, social and networking events for the upcoming program year, starting with our Sept. 22 IR Workshop, Digitalization Into the Future. We encourage NIRI members to attend our in-person and virtual events – and bring their colleagues and friends. I can vouch for the fact that NIRI Chicago events are a great use of your time because they offer both professional and personal benefits.”

NIRI Chicago Chapter board members for 2023-2024:

Officers

President: Shawn C. Alcaraz, IRC, former director, investor relations of Weber Inc., which became a private company earlier this year. This is Alcaraz’s third year on the NIRI Chicago board. Most recently, he served on the committee that planned the recently concluded 2023 NIRI annual conference and now plays a similar role on the chapter’s 2023 IR Workshop committee.

Executive Vice President: Barbara Noverini, CFA, director of investor relations, Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO). Previously, Noverini headed NIRI Chicago program development for two years and served as the chapter’s advocacy ambassador. She received a chapter volunteer award from the national organization in 2021 and 2022.

Co-Vice President, Programs: Stacie Selinger, managing director, head of investor relations, GCM Grosvenor Inc. (Nasdaq: GCMG). This is Selinger’s second year on the NIRI Chicago board. She was honored by NIRI in 2023 as a chapter volunteer of the year and in 2022 as one of its rising leaders under 40, co-chaired the 2022 IR Workshop committee and now serves on the chapter’s 2023 IR Workshop committee.

Co-Vice President, Programs and Advocacy Ambassador: Adam Dahl, vice president of Midwest region business development, Corbin Advisors. This is Dahl’s first year on the NIRI Chicago board. He was named the chapter’s advocacy ambassador earlier this year and serves on its 2023 IR Workshop committee.

Vice President, Communications: Maryellen T. Thielen, APR, ABC, president, Forest Glen Communications LLC. Thielen earlier was a NIRI Chicago chair, president and executive vice president. She now participates in the annual IR Workshop committee.

Vice President, Membership: Victor J. Jendras, director of sales, Morrow Sodali. Jendras chairs the chapter’s membership committee, was a member of the 2022 IR Workshop committee and previously served as NIRI Chicago’s chair, president, executive vice president and vice president of programs.

Vice President, Treasurer: Robert K. Cherry, vice president, investor relations, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI). This is Cherry’s second year on the NIRI Chicago board. He is a past IR Workshop committee member and speaker at chapter events.

Vice President, Sponsorship: Christine J. Hanneman. Hanneman most recently served as senior director of investor relations, ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO). She has managed the chapter’s sponsorship program since 2012; previously was NIRI Chicago’s vice president, treasurer; and has served on NIRI’s Senior Roundtable steering committee.

Directors

Chair: Heather A. Kos, CPA, IRC, vice president of investor relations and global communications, Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR). Kos was a speaker at NIRI’s annual conference earlier this month. Previously, she was a NIRI Chicago chair, president and executive vice president; served on NIRI’s Certification Council; and chaired the IR roundtable of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI).

Michael A. Steele, CFA, IRC, vice president of investor relations, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ZBRA). Steele previously was the chapter’s chair, president and executive vice president and serves on NIRI’s 2023 Senior Roundtable steering committee.

Brooks O. Rennie, vice president, head of investor relations, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY). This is Rennie’s second year on the NIRI Chicago board. He also is a director on the NIRI Twin Cities board and is pursuing an MBA at the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, DePaul University. He was named a NIRI 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

Ruth E. Venning, IRC, executive director, investor relations and ESG, Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP). Venning has served in every NIRI Chicago leadership position; was named a NIRI Fellow in 2023; previously chaired the NIRI national board; and is a veteran of numerous NIRI committees, including for its annual conference, the 2023 Senior Roundtable steering committee and 2022 NIRI Fellows selection committee.

NIRI National Recognition

Ruth E. Venning, IRC, was named to the 2023 NIRI Fellows class in April in recognition of her leadership, integrity, involvement and contributions to the investor relations profession.

Departing Board Members

NIRI Chicago extends its gratitude to departing board member Jeremy Cohen, vice president, investor relations, Alight Solutions.

The Chicago chapter of NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI Chicago), provides professional development and networking opportunities to practitioners of investor relations, a strategic management responsibility that integrates finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance. Through its collaborative community, NIRI advances engagement in the capital markets and drives best practices in corporate disclosures, governance and informed investing. For more information, visit www.nirichicago.org.

