NIRI Boston Elects Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 Programming Year

Kickoff Networking Event in Newton, MA on Tuesday, September 26





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Boston Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Boston) today announced its Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 programming year.

“The NIRI Boston chapter provides exceptional programming to our community,” said NIRI Boston President Scott Lanciloti. “I wanted to thank our outgoing Board members and our current Board members for their service. We’re looking forward to providing a terrific slate of programs and events this year, especially our kickoff social on September 26.”

The NIRI Boston Chapter Board Directors for 2023-2024 are as follows:

Join Us for a Night of Networking, Music, and Fun on Tuesday, Sept. 26

We are excited to invite you to an evening of networking, great music, delicious appetizers, and a whole lot of fun! It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind, connect with fellow professionals, and enjoy some live entertainment from Boston local band Hurry Sundown.

Event: Boston NIRI Kickoff Social



Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26



Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Venue: Ward 4

Address: 277 Auburn Street, Newton, MA.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Mix and mingle with industry peers and professionals

Indulge in a delightful array of appetizers and drinks

Enjoy a lively performance by a fantastic rock/country band

Engage in meaningful conversations and broaden your professional circle

Register for the event here.

Whether you’re looking to expand your network, explore new opportunities, or simply have a great time, this event has something for everyone.

About NIRI Boston

Established in 1970, the Boston Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Boston) is one of the largest and oldest chapters of NIRI, a professional association of investor relations practitioners, corporate officers and consultants responsible for strategic communication among corporate management, the investing public and the financial community. Members of NIRI Boston represent public and private companies throughout New England from all major industrial markets and stock exchanges.

To learn more, please visit our website, join our LinkedIn Group and follow us on Twitter @NIRIBOS.

Contacts

Peter Welburn, Director & Communications Committee Member, NIRI Boston

welburnp@yahoo.com