NIQ Announces Winner of Inaugural Founders Pitch Slam Competition

Finalists included Dokkaebier, Lemongrass Farms, lil’gourmets, Root & Splendor, and True Made Foods

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIQ, a leading provider of innovative data and analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce the winner of its first annual NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition. This pioneering event brought together the most innovative emerging consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands, challenging a select group of founders to pitch their companies to industry insiders and business leaders at NIQ’s Consumer 360 event in Los Angeles. The five finalists were Dokkaebier, Lemongrass Farms, lil’gourmets, Root & Splendor, and True Made Foods. The inaugural winner is True Made Foods!

True Made Foods is revolutionizing condiments by remaking iconic sauces with real fruits and vegetables instead of sugar. They are bringing back traditional and healthy ingredients with flavorful ketchup and low-sugar barbecue sauces. Their mission is to create a world where people can enjoy their favorite foods without compromise. True Made Foods is transforming condiments for the better, offering naturally delicious veggie-flavored sauces.

“We are thrilled to have brought together some of the brightest minds in the CPG industry and provided a platform for these innovative brands to showcase their ideas and connect with potential retailers, investors and partners,” said Andrew Criezis, SVP and GM at NIQ. “It has been inspiring to witness the ingenuity and passion of entrepreneurs striving to make a significant impact in the CPG industry and tackle key consumer needs.”

“We are honored to be crowned the inaugural NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition winners. This extraordinary platform provided us with invaluable insights and resources, courtesy of NIQ’s cutting-edge data solutions,” said Abraham Kamarck, True Made Foods. “With NIQ’s support, we’ve fortified our brand story, forged vital connections, and propelled our business to new heights. Winning felt like riding a roller coaster of excitement and adrenaline! The $500,000 cash and in-kind services prize? It’s like a giant jackpot of CPG dreams come true! We’re ready to take on the world with a big smile and a lot of fun!”

The competition provided participating brands with access to NIQ data experts, empowering them to tell their stories through the lens of best-in-class data, analytics, and the NIQ Byzzer platform. Five outstanding finalists had the opportunity to pitch to a live audience at NIQ’s prestigious C360 conference in Los Angeles, vying for a grand prize exceeding $500,000 in cash and in-kind services. In-kind prizes included coveted access to NIQ’s Byzzer Activate platform (comprising NIQ Omnisales data and selected analytics), NIQ Brand Score, NIQ Price Explorer technology, BASES Innovation Measurement services, and NIQ Consultant hours.

For further information, including eligibility details and the application process for the NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition, please visit the NIQ website at niq.com/pitchslam.

About NIQ

NIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, reveals new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. With operations in more than 100 countries, NIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior through an advanced business intelligence platform with integrated predictive analytics. NIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ was founded in 1923 and is an Advent International portfolio company. For more information, visit NIQ.com

