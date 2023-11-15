NIQ Announces the 2023 Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners in North America

Nineteen winners named across Canada and the U.S.

NIQ, a global leader in consumer analytics and market intelligence, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Breakthrough Innovation Awards. These prestigious awards recognize products that have made a significant impact in reshaping their respective industries, breaking through market clutter, and achieving remarkable vitality. These accolades celebrate the innovation and excellence that drive businesses and inspire consumer-centric solutions.





This year, the BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards named 19 winners across innovative brands in North America that have transformed their categories, and five Wavemakers, products that show great potential for future success. This year’s winners launched in market in 2021-2022 and have successfully navigated through a persistently precarious landscape, marked by the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and extraordinary inflationary constraints, and succeeded in making huge strides across diverse categories.

The 2023 NIQ Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners are:

Canada

hello® – Colgate-Palmolive Canada

OREO Gluten Free – Mondelēz Canada

Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers – Nestlé Canada

United States

Alani Nu Energy Drink – Alani Nu, LLC.

CHEETOS® Mac ‘N Cheese – Golden Grain Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo

Cirkul – Cirkul, Inc.

Coca-Cola Creations – The Coca-Cola Company

Dawn® EZ-Squeeze TM – Procter & Gamble

Dr. Squatch Personal Care – Dr. Squatch, LLC

Eucerin® Sun – Beiersdorf

Gatorlyte – Gatorade (PepsiCo)

GHOST® ENERGY – GHOST Beverage

Giovanni Rana Refrigerated Lasagna – Giovanni Rana USA

Native Hair Care – Procter & Gamble

PrettyLitter – PrettyLitter, Inc. An Affiliate of Mars, Incorporated

PRIME Hydration Drink – Prime Hydration LLC

Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA – New Belgium Brewing

WHITE CLAW® HARD SELTZER SURGE – Mark Anthony Brands Inc

ZevoTM Trap & ZevoTM Spray – Procter & Gamble

These awards recognize the outstanding products that have redefined their areas of the market through innovation, excellence, and a keen understanding of consumer needs. Each of the winners has demonstrated remarkable success in delivering products that address specific consumer challenges and aspirations.

“Our Breakthrough Innovation Award winners represent the pinnacle of innovation in their respective industries. They have not only introduced groundbreaking products but have also connected deeply with consumers to address unmet needs effectively,” said Allison Paul, Vice President, NIQ BASES. “These products have set new standards for excellence, and their success is a testament to the power of understanding consumer demands and delivering on those expectations.”

New to our awards this year is innovation “Wavemakers”— promising new launches with strong velocities. These U.S. innovations claimed white space, activated effectively, and fulfilled the job to be done and are ones to watch!

Downy® Rinse & Refresh TM – Procter & Gamble

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter – e.l.f. Cosmetics

Liquid Death – Liquid Death Mountain Water

Magic Spoon® Cereal – Magic Spoon

Mighty PatchTM pimple patches – Hero

The NIQ Breakthrough Innovation Awards serve as a testament to the achievements of these brands in creating innovative products that have significantly impacted the market.

For over a decade, BASES has identified more than 900 products from around the globe as Breakthrough Innovations. These innovations addressed key consumer needs and delivered stand-out experiences that redefined their categories. For more information about the award winners, please visit NIQ’s Breakthrough Innovation Awards website.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

NIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

