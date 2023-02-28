NIQ Announces Inaugural NIQ Founders Pitch Slam Competition for Emerging CPG Brands

One of the largest CPG Pitch Slams ever with over $500,000 in cash and in-kind services

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIQ, a leading provider of innovative data and analytics solutions, has announced its first annual NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition, bringing together some of the most innovative emerging Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands. The competition will challenge a select group of founders to pitch their companies to industry insiders and business leaders, with the assistance of NIQ data experts.

This unique competition will provide brands access to NIQ data experts to help tell their story through the lens of best-in-class data, analytics, and the NIQ Byzzer platform. Five finalists will have the opportunity to pitch to a live audience at NIQ’s C360 conference in Los Angeles, competing for a grand prize of over $500,000 cash and in kind services. In-kind prizes include access to NIQ’s Byzzer Activate platform (including NIQ Omnisales data and selected analytics), NIQ Brand Score, NIQ Price Explorer technology, BASES Innovation Measurement services, and NIQ Consultant hours.

“We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in the CPG industry and provide a platform for these innovative brands to showcase their ideas and connect with potential investors and partners,” said Andrew Criezis, SVP and GM of global SMB. “We’re excited to see innovative products from entrepreneurs seeking to make a splash in the CPG industry and solve key market challenges.”

To be eligible for the competition, brands must have total annual U.S. retail dollar retail sales between $1,000,000 Million USD and $20,000,000 Million USD in 2022 across one or more Qualifying CPG Category Departments (defined below), as validated by NielsenIQ Omnisales databases for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Qualifying departments include alcohol, baby care, bakery, bulk bin, dairy, deli, floral, frozen, general merchandise, grocery, beauty, household, meat, pet, produce, seafood, or nutritional supplements. Products must be currently available for sale in the U.S. and is open to all CPG brands meeting those qualifications and does not require a prior relationship with NIQ.

“NIQ’s Pitch Slam will provide emerging brands an incredible platform to showcase their ideas to a unique audience. Beyond great exposure, the ability to receive feedback from industry pros in real-time is invaluable,” says serial entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky, Friendly Founder of hello products, co-founder of eos, and founding board member of method products. “Building relationships with potential investors, customers and industry experts is nothing short of magical for companies striving to secure funding or find new business opportunities.”

For more information, eligibility details, and to apply for the NIQ Founders Pitch Slam competition, please visit the NIQ website at niq.com/pitchslam.

