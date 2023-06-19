NielsenIQ Brandbank expands global reach into UAE and the Philippines

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, NielsenIQ Brandbank announces is expansion into United Arab Emirates and Philippines adding two major ecommerce growth markets to their global retailer distribution network. Retailer collaborations have been formed with major omnichannel retailers including Spinneys and NCCC to bring best in class product content to the regions.

As the online channel continues to grow and shopper needs evolve, Spinneys and NCCC have partnered with NielsenIQ Brandbank to standardise the process to acquire product content, improve content quality and drive increased sales.

With 25 years’ experience in the industry, NielsenIQ Brandbank has been recognised as the driving force in FMCG digital product content, delivering innovative solutions to improve the shopper experience for all. NCCC and Spinneys decision to choose NielsenIQ Brandbank demonstrates the strong global position within the industry and the value and extensive knowledge to adapt and remain relevant in an evolving market.

Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director at NielsenIQ Brandbank commented: “We are delighted to be launching in UAE and the Philippines, providing shoppers with consistent, high quality, structured and accurate product data and images, to enable product discovery and support shoppers determine products that meet their specific needs.”

The growth into the Middle East and Asia underpins NielsenIQ Brandbank’s continued investment to enable their clients to deliver the best shopping experience by making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

To leverage the scalability and efficiency of NielsenIQ Brandbank’s content management solution, please contact brandbank.uae@smb.nielseniq.com or brandbank.philippines@smb.nielseniq.com.

For further information about the retailer collaboration programme, please contact new.markets@smb.nielseniq.com.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, reveals new pathways to growth for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. With operations in more than 100 countries, NielsenIQ delivers the most complete and clear understanding of consumer buying behavior through an advanced business intelligence platform with integrated predictive analytics. NielsenIQ delivers the Full View.

NielsenIQ was founded in 1923 and is an Advent International portfolio company. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

