Niche Protocol Announces Public Beta Launch of Ad-Free Social Media Platform Geared for Web3

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Niche—an ad-free, decentralized social media platform consisting of user-owned clubs where members can own and sell their own content—has announced the public beta launch of its app, which can be accessed openly on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/niche-member-owned-clubs/id1620807336

The beta launch is the perfect time to create clubs that are based on shared passions in a variety of categories, including travel, tech, fashion, media, wellness, and food. Niche is also holding a limited giveaway of numbered NFTs for the first 5,000 people who join. The official go-to-market launch is scheduled for March 2023.

Niche is co-founded by Christopher Gulczynski, CEO, and Zaven Nahapetyan, CTO. Gulczynski was a co-creator and CPO of Bumble, as well as a co-founder, CCO, and patented co-inventor of “the swipe” feature for Tinder. Nahapetyan was a senior engineering manager at Facebook, creating and leading key projects like Facebook fundraisers, civic engagement efforts, and several initiatives against misinformation. Over 50% of Niche’s developers are female—a rarity for a tech company.

The Niche platform fulfills the Web3 promise of decentralized ownership and reinvents social media along with it. The platform rewards engagement and content creation with token ownership. Each club member receives unique digital membership cards that unlock events, discussions, and more. Club memberships can be freely bought and sold for real money. Niche is completely user-friendly and doesn’t require any prior experience with blockchain or NFTs.

Another characteristic that distinguishes Niche from other social platforms is the absence of vanity metrics, including friends, followers, and likes. This feature will enhance personal connection within communities, as members must engage directly through discussions, rather than simply liking a post. It will also remove the pressure on members to compete for the most likes or followers.

Niche has a distinguished list of diverse early partnerships; the public can look forward to joining their clubs when Niche is out of beta later this year:

Refraction – Web3 community of global artists that produce in-person festivals and events, release NFT projects, and create written, visual, and audio content around art, culture, and music today. Space10 – Research and design lab on a mission to create a better everyday life for people and the planet. Hit of Happiness – Community founded to help people feel happy, alive, and purpose driven. HoH supports members through educational content which leverages the science of happiness, community events, tailored workshops, and coaching. Los Siento Tequila – Sustainably farmed tequila at an affordable price point; distilled by a family owned and operated distillery in the Jalisco Highlands. Follow the Los Siento community for agave production, cocktail recipes, and more. Gluten Free Follow Me – The guide to living gluten-free. 10 years ago, Jackie learned she had celiac disease; now she has a community dedicated to maneuvering being gluten-free at restaurants and in her own kitchen. Her members have access to 2,500+ gluten-free friendly eateries, products, and recipes she’s personally reviewed and made. Jess Baumgardner – A doula, health coach, mom of 4 that is dedicated to maternal health during pregnancy, postpartum, and parenthood. Jess supports childbirth education and parents seeking guidance during before, during, and after birth.

Niche supports its premium creators by helping them foster their engaged communities through meaningful connection, monetization, discoverability, and complete content ownership.

About Niche

A decentralized platform powered by a token economy, Niche is changing social media by completely reinventing it. With interest-based clubs owned by members, everyone has a say in how their network is run. Niche clubs are for content creators who want access to their most engaged fans and direct distribution, collectors who want to buy and sell with ease, and real-life groups who want a digital home for their real-world community. A safer, more secure social media alternative free from advertising and algorithms that promote discourse and misinformation, Niche is launching to change social media as we know it today.

