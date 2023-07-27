NICE Introduces Generative AI-Powered “Enlighten Actions Industry Benchmarks,” Allowing Brands a Unique Way to Create Stronger Brand Loyalty

With this groundbreaking capability, organizations can now create differentiating service by comparing their key metrics and service insights to industry standards with a click of a button

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Industry Benchmarks, augmenting Enlighten Action’s generative AI-powered capabilities to allow brands to holistically compare their operations to industry standards. This enhances Enlighten Actions, using large language models to create stronger brand loyalty for consumers and allow business users to interact with data in a conversational way.





With Enlighten Actions Industry Benchmarks, companies have access to anonymized benchmarked interaction level data, from more than 75 industries, for all interaction intents to holistically compare their operations to their specific vertical. This benchmark information relates to call reasons, handle time, CSAT, agent behaviors, complaints, sales effectiveness, scheduling levels, training, automation, and more. For the first time, companies will be able to see how their service level compares to other companies in their industry and understand the opportunities to optimize service and training and reduce costs through self-service.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “The ability to ensure the highest level of service is key to creating and increasing brand loyalty and to creating differentiating CX. The addition of Industry Benchmarks to Enlighten Actions is a significant leap forward and is quickly becoming a must-have for organizations in their constant effort to enhance and optimize their customer experience.”

“Brands across all industries are looking for practical ways to apply conversational AI to improve employee performance and bottom-line results,” explains Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. “NICE’s Industry Benchmarks opens up a broad opportunity for executives to harness the power of generative AI and large language models to ensure their customer and employee experiences exceed those of their competition.”

