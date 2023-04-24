NICE Enlighten AI Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award for Contact Center Advancements

NICE Enlighten AI for CSAT empowers agents to positively impact their customer satisfaction outcome, highlighting the behaviors needed for achieving their goals with real-time guidance

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE Enlighten AI was named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The 2023 BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and individuals driving innovation and bringing new ideas and experiences to life across a multitude of fields.

A true innovation for the contact center, NICE Enlighten AI for CSAT empowers agents to positively impact their customer satisfaction outcome, highlighting the behaviors needed for achieving their goals with real-time guidance. Supervisors spend less time hunting for information and more time leveraging the data insights to deliver personalized coaching to agents, reducing both effort and cost. NICE Enlighten AI for CSAT is a complete out-of-the box solution that scores agents’ soft-skill behaviors on every interaction — objectively and consistently — eliminating the need for manual interpretation. It provides immediate value to organizations of all sizes with purpose-built AI and machine learning technology derived from the largest syndicated CX-specific interaction dataset that is deployed effortlessly ‘out-of-the-box.’

“NICE continues to deliver unique solutions that enable organizations to provide frictionless and personalized experiences to meet the needs of today’s consumers,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group. “We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for innovating in workforce engagement by leveraging AI to empower and motivate agents with guidance to deliver outstanding consumer experiences.”

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring NICE as they are leading by example and bringing new ideas to the industry.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform – and elevate – every customer interaction. www.nice.com

