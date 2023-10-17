NICE Announces 2023 PSAPs’ Finest Award Winners for Achievements in Emergency Communications

Eleven recipients honored for their lifetime achievements, going above and beyond in public safety communications in service to their communities

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of its 2023 PSAPs’ Finest Awards. Now in its eighteenth year, NICE’s PSAPs’ Finest Awards recognize dedicated individuals and team standouts in public safety emergency communications. Honorees are recognized for their Lifetime Achievements and for going Above & Beyond, and in the following additional categories: Director, Line Supervisor, Technician, Trainer, Telecommunicator, Innovator and PSAP of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent panel of volunteer judges from the public safety community who evaluate nominees based on their skills, knowledge, professionalism and dedication to service in their communities.





This year’s PSAPs’ Finest Award recipients are:

Director of the Year – Melissa Alterio, Executive Director, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (Marietta, GA)

– Melissa Alterio, Executive Director, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (Marietta, GA) Line Supervisor of the Year – Michael Ortiz, Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor I, California Highway Patrol (Los Angeles, CA)

– Michael Ortiz, Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor I, California Highway Patrol (Los Angeles, CA) Technician of the Year – Robert Kubisch, PSAP Information System Specialist, Winnipeg Police Service (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada)

– Robert Kubisch, PSAP Information System Specialist, Winnipeg Police Service (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) Telecommunicator of the Year – Cheri Kline, Emergency Communications Specialist III, Aurora911 (Aurora, CO)

– Cheri Kline, Emergency Communications Specialist III, Aurora911 (Aurora, CO) PSAP of the Year (tie) – Marion County Florida – Public Safety Communications (Ocala, FL) and Florence County Central Dispatch (Effingham, SC)

– Marion County Florida – Public Safety Communications (Ocala, FL) and Florence County Central Dispatch (Effingham, SC) Trainer of the Year (tie) – Amy Sullivan, Communications Training Officer, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA) and Leighann Schultz, Training & QA Coordinator, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (Marietta, GA)

– Amy Sullivan, Communications Training Officer, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (Spokane, WA) and Leighann Schultz, Training & QA Coordinator, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (Marietta, GA) Innovator of the Year – Helena Rothenberger, Operations Manager, Denver 9-1-1 (Denver, CO)

– Helena Rothenberger, Operations Manager, Denver 9-1-1 (Denver, CO) Lifetime Achievement Award – Marie Johnson, 911 Professional Standards Coordinator, Florence County Central Dispatch (Effingham, SC)

– Marie Johnson, 911 Professional Standards Coordinator, Florence County Central Dispatch (Effingham, SC) Above & Beyond Award – Spring Case-Mattarollo, Dispatcher, Newport Beach Police Department (Newport Beach, CA)

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “As a company that serves emergency communications centers, we are honored to work with 911 heroes every day. While vital to saving lives and protecting citizens, their efforts often go unrecognized. We are pleased to offer this program to honor the every-day heroes, innovators and leaders in emergency communications.”

The PSAPs’ Finest Awards Program is made possible by emergency communications professionals who volunteer their time to judge each submitted nomination. PSAPs’ Finest judge Timothy Buchfeller, Communications Manager, Riverside Sheriffs Dept. Communications Bureau, said, “It was an honor to serve as a judge for PSAPs’ Finest and to be able to recognize these amazing 911 professionals and the incredible work they do.”

Nominations for the 2024 PSAPs’ Finest Awards will open in January 2024. More information can be obtained on the PSAPs’ Finest website or by emailing [email protected].

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https://www.nicepublicsafety.com

