NFL App Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has expanded its sports entertainment and NFL content lineup with the launch of the NFL app on VIZIO Smart TVs. VIZIO football fans now have access to the NFL app and NFL+, the League’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Available across devices in the United States, NFL+ now includes a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, in addition to access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Films’ archives and more. This expansion also includes NFL’s integration of VIZIO’s subscription management service, VIZIO Account, later this year.









“We’re excited to broaden the NFL content offering, bringing even more NFL entertainment to the homes of millions of VIZIO users,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content and Partnerships of VIZIO. “With the launch of the NFL app, the renewal of the NFL Channel and the on demand NFL programming lineup on WatchFree+, VIZIO continues on our path of expanding our sports programming.”

The NFL Channel (ch. 600) provides season recaps, documentaries, classic games, and more. This includes past seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks, along with series such as NFL Game Replay, NFL Mic’d Up, NFL Top 10, The Top 100 Players and Around the NFL. With even more NFL options, VIZIO sports enthusiasts can also access popular titles such as NFL Top 100, America’s Game and more on demand on WatchFree+.

NFL+ is currently available for $6.99/month or $49.99/year, with the ability to upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year. NFL+ Premium offers all of the features on NFL+, as well as full and condensed game replays, the All-22 Coaches film and NFL RedZone. With NFL+, fans can watch every NFL Network exclusive game this season across all devices, including the two upcoming games in Frankfurt, Germany (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins on November 5 at 9:30 AM ET and Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots on November 12 at 9:30 AM ET). The NFL+ product is available within the NFL app across mobile phones, tablets, and select connected TVs.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

