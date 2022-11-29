Nextdoor Reveals the Winners of the #LoveYourNeighborhood Photography Competition

Capturing the beauty of neighborhoods nationwide, winners were selected from more than 14,000 entries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the winners of the national #LoveYourNeighborhood contest, a special initiative that invited everyday Americans to celebrate the local flavor, people and beauty of their neighborhoods through photographs. Selected from more than 14,000 entries ranging from friendly faces to urban wildlife, breathtaking landscapes to sunrises in the city, the national grand prize winner was Ron Goings from North Carolina for his up-close photo of two young great horned owls, perched in a tree.





“Our area offers many photographic opportunities,” said grand prize winner of the #LoveYourNeighborhood photography competition, Ron Goings. Ron’s photo won the #NaturalWonders category of the competition, making him a finalist in the race for the national grand prize. His image was chosen as the top entry by a panel of judges and votes cast by the Nextdoor community.

Additional winners have been chosen representing the following competition categories including:

Francesca Austin – Oakland, CA | #Cityscape: A covered bridge, a towering skyscraper, a well-loved treehouse – an image that features a man-made structure

A covered bridge, a towering skyscraper, a well-loved treehouse – an image that features a man-made structure Susanne Thompson – Atlanta, GA | #LocalFave: Celebrating the one-of-kind features of a neighborhood – from murals, a local shop or business, a festival or parade

Celebrating the one-of-kind features of a neighborhood – from murals, a local shop or business, a festival or parade Cindy Thomas – Albuquerque, NM | #SunriseSunset: From the first flicker of sunrise to the glow of ‘golden hour,’ images that capture these two special times of day in a neighborhood

“We all know the adage ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’’’ said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. “But in reviewing the thousands of images we received just three words reverberated throughout the entries: love your neighborhood. As we head towards the holidays and reflect on the year, these images are a reminder of the inspiration that can be found right outside our doors.”

The grand prize winner will receive a prize package including a new Nikon digital camera, MasterClass subscription, a commemorative coffee table book featuring a selection of entries from the global #LoveYourNeighborhood competitions, and $500 in gift vouchers. The category finalists will also receive a prize package.

To explore the national entries, visit https://nextdoor.com/hashtag/loveyourneighborhood. For more information about the #LoveYourNeighborhood contest visit: nextdoor.com/LYN.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 300,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Dana Whitney



press@nextdoor.com