Nextdoor Reveals the Winners of the #LoveYourNeighborhood Photography Competition, Capturing the Essence of Community

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the winners of the second #LoveYourNeighborhood photography competition. Neighbors across the country submitted over 35,000 photographs, capturing the friendly faces, furry creatures, special places, and unique flavors of the communities they call home. This year’s Grand Prize winner was Jose Soares from Florida, representing the #NeighborhoodCreatures category, for his photo of more than 30 dogs smiling into the camera to celebrate their canine buddy’s birthday.





“We love dog photography and doing class pictures,” said Jose Soares, Grand Prize winner and co-owner of Woof Pack Miami, a dog training, boarding and day care business. “Buoy, the birthday boy, is very special to us; he was our motivation to take this one specifically.”

Additional winners have been chosen for each of the remaining competition categories:

#NeighborhoodsEverywhere | Lori Norris – Neighborhood: Laurelwood, OR



Photo: Crimson clover fields



“There are places that help you breathe, and there are places that take your breath away. Gaston can be both!” – Lori Norris



#NeighborhoodFans | Erin Gorman – Neighborhood: Sycamore Canyon Village, CA



Photo: Stealing homebase



“I love my son, baseball and photography and somehow they all came together perfectly that day. I am your forever cheerleader Juju.” – Erin Gorman



#NeighborhoodFaves | Stacy McGowan – Neighborhood: Annadale, NY



Photo: Egger’s Ice Cream



“Every season on Staten Island offers a new chance to capture the beauty of our unique borough. This photo was taken in Historic Richmond Town. I come here often to take photos and I’m never disappointed when it comes to finding inspiration for a beautiful shot.” – Stacy McGowan



#NeighborhoodGems | John Hohenadel – Neighborhood: Peterson Park, IL



Photo: Chicago Harbor Lighthouse



“Native Chicagoans typically think Navy Pier is only for out of towners. I’m an exception. My wife and three kids spent a day there last summer. We did all the touristy stuff, rode the Ferris wheel, had lunch and took a boat tour. That’s where I finally got close enough to the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse to snap this picture, which, usually, I could only admire from the pier.” – John Hohenadel

“In combing through the tens of thousands of submissions, it’s astonishing to see the diversity of landscapes, local haunts, mom and pop shops, wildlife, and local hidden gems through the focused lens of a camera,” said Nextdoor CEO, Sarah Friar. “Beyond their exceptional quality, these photos uniquely capture the connection, community, and people across neighborhoods everywhere. Congratulations to the winners – and a sincere thank you to everyone who participated for sharing a glimpse of your neighborhoods.”

This year’s competition inspired submissions from every state in the country, more than doubling the number of entries from the 2022 competition. In its second year, #LoveYourNeighborhood introduced new competition categories to highlight beloved features of neighborhoods, from the local businesses that anchor their communities, to the furry and feathered creatures that fascinate their human neighbors.

The overall Grand Prize winner will receive a prize package including a professional camera kit to continue their photography pursuits. All winners will receive a one (1)-year MasterClass subscription, a gift card, and a feature in Nextdoor’s commemorative coffee table book memorializing the competition.

For more information about the #LoveYourNeighborhood contest and winners, visit: nextdoor.com/LYN.

