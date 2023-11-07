Nextdoor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Adds Record Number of Organic Verified Neighbors in Q3, with continued momentum expected in Q4

Implements Cost Reduction Plan to Accelerate Path to Quarterly Free Cash Flow Breakeven by Year-End 2025

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Nextdoor’s highlighted metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 include:

Total Weekly Active Users (WAU) of 40.4 million increased 6% year-over-year.

Revenue of $56 million increased 4% year-over-year.

Net loss was $38 million, compared to $35 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $20 million, compared to $18 million in the year-ago period.

Ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $540 million as of September 30, 2023.

“Nextdoor made strides in Q3 against a difficult advertising backdrop, and delivered year-over-year growth in the metrics that matter most for our long-term success. Weekly Active Users increased 6% year-over-year to 40.4 million, and we ended the quarter with approximately 85 million Verified Neighbors, with the largest addition of organic verified neighbors in any quarter in our history,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. “Revenue of $56 million increased 4% year-over-year, including accelerating growth from small and medium business customers moving to the Nextdoor Ad Server. For the rest of 2023 and beyond, we remain focused on attracting new Neighbors to the platform, providing the relevant local content to drive engagement, and ensuring value for our advertisers– while building a sustainable business that delivers long-term value for our shareholders.”

Today, Nextdoor announced a cost reduction plan, targeting a reduction of the Company’s current GAAP personnel expenses of up to $60M annually, including a 25% reduction in its employee base. “This reduction in our team is the hardest decision we have had to make at Nextdoor,” said Sarah Friar. “While our opportunity and belief in the transformative power of community remains unwavering, and our business is financially strong with a healthy balance sheet, we must follow through on our commitment to our shareholders. This means right sizing our business and aligning our team and other expenses with our near term revenue expectations. We expect that these actions will position us to reach quarterly free cash flow breakeven by the end of 2025.”

Nextdoor also announced today that Mike Doyle is resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 7, 2023, following the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Doyle will remain at Nextdoor through December 1, 2023, to help ensure a smooth transition. Matt Anderson, Nextdoor’s Head of Finance and Strategy, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective on November 7th. Anderson has been with Nextdoor for the past four years with growing responsibilities within its finance organization, including leading the Investor Relations function. Prior to joining Nextdoor, Anderson spent six years at Block, Inc. in leadership roles, and prior to joining Block, Inc., Anderson worked in private equity and investment banking.

“I want to thank Mike for his significant contributions to Nextdoor over the last five plus years. Over that time, Mike has led multiple rounds of funding including our public offering and listing on the NYSE and built a leading finance function. Mike will always be a friend and a Nextdoor neighbor, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Sarah Friar. “We are in the enviable position of having a deep and talented bench, and I’m thrilled to introduce Matt Anderson as Nextdoor’s next CFO. I have had the privilege of working closely with Matt for more than a decade, including at Block Inc., and I know that he has the experience to be a great CFO,” concluded Friar.

For more detailed information on our operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as our outlook for Q4 and fiscal year 2023, please reference our Shareholder Letter posted to our Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 56,092 $ 53,954 $ 162,752 $ 159,495 Loss from operations $ (44,376 ) $ (36,392 ) $ (124,630 ) $ (107,873 ) Net loss $ (38,116 ) $ (34,717 ) $ (107,235 ) $ (104,508 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (19,799 ) $ (18,366 ) $ (60,065 ) $ (58,349 )

(1) The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented above:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (38,116 ) $ (34,717 ) $ (107,235 ) $ (104,508 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,451 1,465 4,356 4,169 Stock-based compensation 23,343 17,270 60,735 46,957 Interest income (6,766 ) (2,703 ) (18,635 ) (5,347 ) Provision for income taxes 289 319 714 380 Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,799 ) $ (18,366 ) $ (60,065 ) $ (58,349 )

