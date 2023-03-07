Nextdoor Launches New Suite of Free Marketing Tools to Support Small Business Growth in Neighborhoods

Small businesses have unlimited access to events, polls, and video posts to engage local customers





Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced a new suite of products designed to help small businesses grow against a backdrop of increased economic challenges. Small businesses around the globe now have access to an expanded set of free marketing tools, including events, polls, video, and unlimited business posts, unlocking more ways to create meaningful connections with a high-intent local audience.

“Small businesses are often the lifeblood of communities and when businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive,” said Kiran Prasad, Nextdoor’s Chief Product Officer. “Continuing to show up for these businesses is crucial during times of economic hardship where many are experiencing tightening financial conditions. There are more than 3.6 million businesses on Nextdoor who can now utilize these new, easy-to-use marketing tools at no cost. We’ve focused on delivering an easy and seamless experience so small businesses can turn their attention to more critical aspects of their business — their customers.”

On Nextdoor, businesses are a core part of the neighborhood network and neighbors want to support the local economy. A recent survey of Nextdoor neighbors found that 91% say supporting small, local businesses is important to them and 78% of neighbors shop at, patron, or hire a local business at least once a month. Further, 62% have discovered a small business on Nextdoor. Business posts are automatically distributed to their neighborhood, enabling businesses on Nextdoor to achieve local virality among the customers that matter most: neighbors. Additionally, neighbors can “Fave” a business to ensure they see all of the updates from their most-loved spots in their newsfeed — every Fave collected is shown on a business’s Nextdoor page to help build their reputation.

The new suite of marketing tools introduces a streamlined post composer for small businesses to post engaging content for free as often as they’d like. The new composer includes unlimited access to the following new post formats:

Events : One of the main reasons neighbors come to Nextdoor is to find information about local events. Now, businesses can attract new neighbors and increase foot traffic by creating and sharing events. Events will be featured on the Discover page for neighbors within a 10 mile radius, as well as distributed on the newsfeed of the business’s neighbors and those who have Faved the business.

: One of the main reasons neighbors come to Nextdoor is to find information about local events. Now, businesses can attract new neighbors and increase foot traffic by creating and sharing events. Events will be featured on the Discover page for neighbors within a 10 mile radius, as well as distributed on the newsfeed of the business’s neighbors and those who have Faved the business. Polls : Businesses can create polls to learn more about the needs of their customers and discover what neighbors want. Whether it is input on which days to open their doors or a new flavor of ice cream to launch, polls make it easy for businesses to crowdsource data from verified locals.

: Businesses can create polls to learn more about the needs of their customers and discover what neighbors want. Whether it is input on which days to open their doors or a new flavor of ice cream to launch, polls make it easy for businesses to crowdsource data from verified locals. Video: Video content brings businesses to life by giving neighbors a look at available products or a warm greeting from local employees. In fact, according to the survey, 87% of Nextdoor neighbors are more likely to spend money with a small business if they know something personal about it, like their backstory, history in the neighborhood, or people who work there.

Events, polls, video, and unlimited business posts are now available for all small business users globally. Businesses looking to attract local customers can claim a free Nextdoor business page to access the new features and connect with their neighborhood through unlimited business posts. For eligible businesses looking to expand their reach, Nextdoor Ads are an easy way to spread the word up to 30 miles.

