Nextdoor Launches Developer Site to Connect Partners with the Power of Local

Organizations of all types can now access and integrate Nextdoor APIs to connect with the customers, content, and communities that matter most to them

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) today announced the release of the Nextdoor Developer Site, a self-service portal that provides enterprises, developers, small businesses, and brands the ability to explore, access, and implement the company’s range of Application Programming Interface (API) offerings. By visiting developer.nextdoor.com, partners can explore API capabilities and integrations that bolster the reach and efficiency of their advertising and grow their audiences.









As the neighborhood network, Nextdoor is where millions of verified neighbors, small businesses, and public agencies gather to discuss local information, exchange goods and services, and build community. Through the suite of Advertising and Content APIs on the Developer Site, partners can harness Nextdoor’s distinct local network to reach and activate neighbors across three pillars:

Advertising: Campaign Management and Conversion API (CAPI)

Businesses can directly integrate with the Nextdoor CAPI to gain full visibility into online and offline conversions, and measure the true ROI of their Nextdoor media campaigns. With the Nextdoor CAPI, businesses can approach campaign creation and management, measurement, and attribution at scale with improved efficiency and analysis. With the newly self-serve Nextdoor Ads Manager, Nextdoor CAPI also helps automate campaign management to improve scale and efficiency.

Sharing on Nextdoor: Share Plugin and Publish API

Organizations, public agencies, and businesses can grow their audience, by enabling users to seamlessly share content to Nextdoor, or publish content from their website or app to the platform. The Share Plugin helps users of GoFundMe drive awareness to community issues on Nextdoor with one line of code, while Publish API partners like Orlo and ZenCity are enabling their public agency clients to automatically schedule, share, and geo-target posts to neighbors on Nextdoor.

Display Content from Nextdoor: Search, Trending Posts, and Public Agency Feed APIs

To connect authentically with their customers, businesses need to serve relevant content to their audience. From recent and top neighborhood posts, to local conversations, events and marketplace listings, the Display Content APIs enable organizations to access content from Nextdoor. Partners like The Weather Channel site weather.com and Microsoft Start use the Display Content API to surface timely and trending Nextdoor posts with nearby users’ location, while partners including Social News Desk seamlessly search for posts that reference keywords important to that community.

“Nextdoor has delivered real value to partners through our content and advertising APIs,” said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nextdoor. “With our APIs, partners have the opportunity to serve locally relevant content to a highly engaged audience, as well as measure the results of their efforts. We’re excited to continue to expand our API solutions and connect partners with the people, communities and customers that matter to them.”

To learn more about Nextdoor’s APIs and to request access, visit the Developer Site at developer.nextdoor.com.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

[email protected]