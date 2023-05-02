Nextdoor Is Integrating Generative AI to Drive Engaging and Kind Conversations in the Neighborhood

Generative AI will assist neighbors with content personalization and enhance community conversations





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the integration of generative AI technologies throughout the platform to promote a more positive and engaging experience for neighbors in the U.S. The first iterations will experiment with the next generation of writing tools to enhance the way neighbors communicate with one another. Developed with OpenAI, the initial features being tested leverage ChatGPT API.

Leveraging cutting-edge language analysis technology, Nextdoor is testing a new “Assistant” feature to help neighbors write posts that are more likely to drive positive community engagement. Over the next several weeks, more neighbors will be able to use Assistant when writing a new post to see a revised suggestion that the neighbor can review and edit before finishing their post. Additionally, Nextdoor is experimenting with generative AI applications to suggest ways to rephrase potentially unkind comments and to recommend kinder revisions for comments that trigger a Kindness Reminder. This application of generative AI to encourage kindness accelerates Nextdoor’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive, welcoming community for all.

“Building on the foundations of our unique local knowledge graph, AI is already an integral part of the product experiences at Nextdoor,” said Kiran Prasad, Chief Product Officer, Nextdoor. “Our goal is to bring neighbors together to create stronger and more connected communities. We are excited about the possibilities for generative AI applications to help us realize this objective by fostering kinder, more productive, and engaging conversations – both online and offline.”

Neighbors come to Nextdoor to exchange information, resources, and ideas. The new generative AI technologies also enable Nextdoor to deliver more personalized and relevant content to neighbors. By analyzing the topic and context of conversations, Nextdoor can better match content to the needs and interests of neighbors, providing more targeted recommendations for local news, events, and activities.

The adoption of generative AI technologies accelerates Nextdoor’s ongoing efforts to create a supportive environment where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Leaning into the company’s core value to experiment and learn quickly, Nextdoor plans to continue testing generative AI models globally for unique applications that serve neighbors and businesses on the platform. To spearhead these initiatives, Nextdoor is continuing to invest in its dedicated generative AI team led by Head of AI, Qi He, who joined the company in 2022 after more than eight years at LinkedIn. The company will continue to hire best-in-class product leaders and engineers to advance the use of AI technology throughout the Nextdoor experience.

Nextdoor is committed to aligning the use of generative AI technology with its values and mission. For more details regarding the principles in which the company strives to abide as it deploys generative AI, visit ai.nextdoor.com/generative-ai-principles/.

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

