Nextdoor celebrates businesses loved by locals with 7th annual Neighborhood Faves awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today announced its 7th annual Neighborhood Faves awards, the annual awards where Nextdoor neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses. From June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, Nextdoor neighbors can vote for their favorite businesses across various categories, including restaurants, coffee shops, home service providers, and more at nextdoor.com/faves. This year, Nextdoor is introducing new product features that make it easier for neighbors to discover and vote for local businesses . Additionally, select winners will be invited to a celebratory IRL event in July – more details to come.

“Local businesses are the heartbeat of communities, infusing character, vitality, and economic growth into the very fabric of our neighborhoods. As the neighborhood network, Nextdoor enables people to support the businesses that help them thrive and make their neighborhoods unique. We’re proud that for the past seven years, Neighborhood Faves has helped amplify local voices and enabled the contributions of local businesses to be acknowledged and celebrated. We look forward to continuing to celebrate local businesses year after year,” said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer, Nextdoor.

Visibility on the Neighborhood Network

As part of Nextdoor’s ongoing efforts to elevate local businesses, this year Nextdoor is introducing new product features that offer Neighborhood Faves award winners greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app to attract more customers.

Voting Integration – Voters will be introduced to a new integrated on-platform voting experience, which enables them to easily vote for their favorite businesses in just a few clicks.

– Voters will be introduced to a new integrated on-platform voting experience, which enables them to easily vote for their favorite businesses in just a few clicks. Map Integration – The new Business Map, found in Discover, will allow neighbors to find businesses nearby on the Nextdoor map. Neighbors can see how many Faves businesses have, Fave businesses they want to support, and tap into business pages to see recommendations, and more information about the business. Once the winners are announced in July, the map will be updated with a trophy icon to reflect the 2023 Neighborhood Faves winners.

Additional Benefits for Winners

In addition to more exposure on Nextdoor, Neighborhood Faves award winners will benefit from a number of on and off-platform initiatives.

Advertising Value – The top 10 winners will win $500 in Nextdoor Ad credit to help them continue growing their business.

– The top 10 winners will win $500 in Nextdoor Ad credit to help them continue growing their business. Neighborhood Faves IRL Brandin g – Winners will receive a physical “2023 Neighborhood Faves Winner” sticker to showcase their win in their physical storefronts aka the real world, giving them recognition and prestige in their community.

– Winners will receive a physical “2023 Neighborhood Faves Winner” sticker to showcase their win in their physical storefronts aka the real world, giving them recognition and prestige in their community. Off-Platform Visibility – Select winners will have the opportunity to participate in a future IRL event hosted by Nextdoor. More details to come.

Impact of Local Businesses on the Neighborhood

With more than 50M business recommendations on the platform, Nextdoor is where real people and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them. Neighborhood Faves awards recognize the top 1% of local businesses on Nextdoor and honor the businesses that are most loved by locals. In a recent Nextdoor survey, 94% Nextdoor neighbors value recommendations for products, services, and businesses from their neighbors on Nextdoor, and 79% of Nextdoor neighbors say they are more likely to consider shopping at a business or use a service if they knew it was a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave.

Winners Announcement

The list of 2023 winning businesses in neighborhoods nationwide will be announced in July. Neighbors can vote on the Nextdoor app or by visiting nextdoor.com/faves. Businesses can claim a free Nextdoor Business Page to begin garnering votes from their loyal customers.

