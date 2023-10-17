Nextdoor Appoints Dana Evan to Board of Directors

Evan also named Chairperson of Audit and Risk Committee

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today announced that Dana Evan has joined its Board of Directors and Audit and Risk Committee, effective October 17, 2023. Evan will serve as an independent member of the Board and will assume the role of Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee effective November 7, 2023.





Evan is a business leader with a distinguished career as an operating and finance executive, as well as an independent board member in the technology industry. She also served as a Venture Partner at Icon Ventures and brings over 15 years of experience serving on both private and public company boards. Evan currently serves as an independent director at Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH), Motive, and Pendo, where she serves as the chair or a member of the Nominating and Governance, Compensation, ESG, and Audit Committees. She previously spent over a decade as the founding Chief Financial Officer of Verisign Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSN), where she was instrumental in leading the company from a venture-backed startup to a leading global corporation with over 5,000 employees and almost $2 billion in revenue.

“ We are delighted to welcome Dana to Nextdoor’s Board of Directors,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. “ Dana’s expertise and proven leadership in finance, operations, and strategy will bring valuable perspective to the Nextdoor Board and to the role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Her experience in scaling businesses and her strong track record as a public company CFO will greatly enhance our strategic decision-making and help to drive a step-change in growth and operating efficiency.”

“ As a purpose-driven company built on the power of connection and community, Nextdoor is truly differentiated as a platform that enables trusted, locally relevant content and addresses the need to connect at a community level,” said Evan. “ I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors at Nextdoor and look forward to working alongside the other board members and the Nextdoor team as we execute on a high-growth strategy aligned with a strong and healthy financial position.”

