Nextdoor Announces the 2023 Neighborhood Faves Winners and Unveils Special Bell Ringing Event at the New York Stock Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today unveiled the winners of the highly anticipated 2023 Neighborhood Faves awards. For the seventh consecutive year, the annual event celebrates the most beloved local businesses and professionals, as voted by Nextdoor neighbors across the United States. As part of this year’s festivities, a group of select New York area based winners will be joining Nextdoor on July 18 to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. This special event recognizes the winners’ exceptional contributions to their communities and marks a momentous occasion for Nextdoor and the neighborhoods it supports. Additionally, Nextdoor is expanding its integration of generative AI technologies throughout the platform to help small businesses. The Assistant feature helps local businesses better engage with neighbors and enables neighbors to more easily find a service.

“The 2023 Neighborhood Faves winners truly represent the heart and soul of their respective communities, exemplifying exceptional quality, service, and dedication,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer, Nextdoor. “This event marks a significant milestone in Nextdoor’s journey to help neighborhoods thrive, as we recognize and celebrate the vibrant local businesses and individuals who bring our neighborhoods to life. Their dedication and passion embodies the spirit of Nextdoor, and we are thrilled to honor them with this unique opportunity to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. At Nextdoor we know that when businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive and by deploying generative AI to small businesses, we’re helping business owners create more compelling Nextdoor posts that captivate audiences, bolster engagement, and fuel revenue expansion.”

Neighbors Know Best

According to a poll conducted this year among U.S. neighbors, 94% of Nextdoor neighbors value recommendations for products, services, and businesses from their neighbors on Nextdoor, and 79% of Nextdoor neighbors say they are more likely to consider shopping at a business or use a service if they knew it was a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave. After an extensive voting process that saw 16M of faves on the Nextdoor platform between June 1-30, 2023, the 2023 Neighborhood Faves awards recognizes the top 4% of local businesses on Nextdoor and honors the outstanding individuals and establishments that make neighborhoods thrive.

The winners in each category have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their neighborhoods and have been recognized by neighbors as the best in their field. From favorite coffee shops and restaurants to real estate agents and CPAs, the 2023 Neighborhood Faves winners reflect the diverse array of businesses and organizations that contribute to the fabric of our communities. The top 10 winners (listed in alphabetical order), who will receive $500 in Nextdoor Ad credit to help them continue growing their businesses, include:

The complete list of winning businesses in various cities in the U.S. are now available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Neighbors can also search for “Neighborhood Faves” in the Nextdoor app.

Celebrating Neighborhood Faves at the New York Stock Exchange

To celebrate their achievements, Nextdoor has invited select winners to join the company in the prestigious bell ringing ceremony that will take place on July 18 at the New York Stock Exchange, symbolizing the symbiotic relationship between Nextdoor, local businesses, and community engagement. This unique opportunity highlights the importance of small businesses and also showcases Nextdoor’s dedication to fostering stronger, more connected neighborhoods.

Expanding Generative AI to Help Small Businesses

With more than 60M business recommendations on the platform, Nextdoor is continuing its efforts to help small businesses thrive by expanding its generative AI Assistant feature. Rolling out in the U.S. over the next few months, Assistant uses cutting-edge language analysis technology to enable local businesses and public agencies to create more engaging posts to promote their organizations and also provide neighbors with suggestions to find a local service. Additional generative AI updates include business recommendation summaries on Nextdoor, which are automatically generated using verified neighbor recommendations and are viewable in the guest experience, enabling even those who don’t have a Nextdoor account to see what neighbors love about a business. This helps with improving awareness for a business and elevating its reputation to potential new customers. Small businesses often wear multiple hats of CEO, CMO, and CFO and Nextdoor’s generative AI updates can help small businesses with creating content that connects with their communities, leaving more time to grow their business.

Nextdoor is committed to aligning the use of generative AI technology with its values and mission. For more details regarding the principles in which the company strives to abide as it deploys generative AI, visit ai.nextdoor.com/generative-ai-principles/.

