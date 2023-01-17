Next Solutions Group Acquires Technologist Tom Cocuzza’s Wells Tech Advisors

Expertise in supporting marketing technology for highly regulated industries

AUSTIN, Texas & MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced the acquisition of Wells Tech Advisors to support marketing technology for businesses, including those in highly regulated industries such as healthcare.





Wells Tech Advisors, which is led by Tom Cocuzza, will be rebranded as NSG Technologies and focus on devOps, engineering, quality assurance, architecture, application management and related disciplines. Those services will complement Next Solutions Group’s offerings, which include corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“Tom and his teams have the ability to understand business goals, translate those into specific actions and then build the right solutions, often in highly regulated marketplaces,” said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., founder and CEO of Austin and New York-based Next Solutions Group. “Technology must be there to enable, accelerate and improve business outcomes, which requires a mentality and experienced team that thinks in an agile manner.”

NSG and NSG Technologies are part of Next Practices Group (NPG), a founder-driven consortium of firms.

Cocuzza most recently served as Practice Leader, Technology Services for Real Chemistry, where he led a 35-person technology team to deliver strategies across Veeva, Marketo, Salesforce and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, as well as bespoke solutions for clients in the healthcare industry.

“Tom grew up as a software engineer, lead developer and senior systems engineer, so he knows the ins and outs of devOps, in addition to understanding how to scale this important function,” added John Morea, Global CIO, NPG and Chair, NSG Technologies. “Our mission at NPG is for our IT team to be client-facing, so that our clients and all NPG firms can partner with a best-in-class team.”

Cocuzza created Wells Tech Advisors in early 2022 to offer clients a range of skills that include devOps as a service, platform architecture, data engineering, application, cloud service and vendor management and process optimization.

“My goal is to build NSG Technologies into a service that streamlines workflow for our clients with a team that knows how to navigate highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, energy and other key industries,” stated Cocuzza, founder and CEO of NSG Technologies.

About The Next Solutions Group

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, technology solutions, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG).

NSG’s senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government, and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

We protect and advance our clients’ reputation while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. We support and coach executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, we monitor the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation.

We represent multinational companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods and financial services. Our senior leaders are engaged. We do the day-to-day work. We have engaged with companies that have been under investigations by various governmental agencies, including the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. We have worked on class action lawsuits, executive issues/transitions, corporate layoffs, anti-corporate activism, and cyber/ransomware attacks. Our work has also included M&A, regulatory and product issues such as recalls.

About The Next Practices Group

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business.

