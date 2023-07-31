Next Net Media Appoints New President to Drive Innovation and Growth Strategy for Multiple Holdings, Including The HOTH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next Net Media, an award-winning global holding company with a variety of internet businesses including The HOTH, FreeUp, and Copymatic, has announced that Marc Pickren will join the company as President to enhance the company’s growth and monetize its position as a leader in search engine optimization, digital marketing technology and generative artificial intelligence for businesses small and large.





CEO Marc Hardgrove says, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Marc Pickren to our team. Next Net Media’s growth over the past decade has been exponential, and we know that this partnership is going to take the company and those who work with us to the next level.”

He will join a founding team with a proven winning track record of leading marketers and the businesses they support through innovation and change.

Over the past 25 years, Pickren has built and run marketing-focused technology companies, and has been recognized for his ability to foster a positive work environment. In 2020, Austin American Statements named him the Top CEO for Women. He was also nominated for Austin’s CEO of the year.

Pickren has held leadership roles in Fintech, SaaS, and Digital Marketing and has been responsible for hundred million dollar P&Ls at large public companies and Madison Avenue advertising agencies. Throughout his career, Pickren has tapped into sweeping digital change and delivered on the promise of exploiting technology for the good of consumers and businesses locally and internationally.

“Marc Pickren brings a wealth of digital marketing and artificial intelligence knowledge, and we are thrilled to have him join Next Net Media. Marc’s track record of growing and optimizing businesses throughout his career impressed us from the very beginning. We’re excited to see the great things Marc can help us accomplish,” said Geoffrey Faux, Partner at Clearview Capital.

Pickren calls it an honor to join a team recognized as one of the world’s largest and most successful digital marketing solutions providers and adds, “I will strive to make positive and meaningful changes to our employees, clients, and the economy. Next Net Media represents a keystone of my professional and personal life.”

About Next Net Media

Next Net Media is an award-winning global holding company whose brands include a variety of internet-based businesses with a focus on SEO, generative AI, digital marketing, content creation, and freelance services.

