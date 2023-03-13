Nexstar Reaches Multi-year Agreement With Youtube TV for Launch of 59 Nexstar Stations Including Its CW, MyNet, and Independent Television Stations

Renews and Extends Agreement for Carriage of America’s Fastest-Growing

Cable News Network, NewsNation

Extends Carriage of Nexstar’s CBS-Affiliated Stations on YouTube TV

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV to launch 59 stations on its platform, including its 29 CW-affiliated television stations, its 26 MyNetworkTV affiliates, and its four independent stations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma City, and Baton Rouge. The agreement also renews and extends YouTube TV’s carriage of America’s fastest-growing cable news network, NewsNation, which is home to such shows as “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live,” and “Banfield.” In addition, Nexstar extended carriage of all of the Company’s CBS-affiliated stations on YouTube TV. Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

“These agreements with YouTube TV underscore the importance of Nexstar’s national and local content on its platform,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar’s Chief Operating Officer. “Not only will Nexstar’s 40 CBS-affiliated stations continue being carried on YouTube TV, but for the first time Nexstar’s 59 CW, MyNetworkTV, and independent stations will be carried on the platform, bringing Nexstar’s CBS, The CW Network, and MyNetworkTV content, as well as local news, weather, sports, and other proprietary and syndicated content to YouTube TV subscribers in local markets across the country. We are also excited to be extending NewsNation’s partnership with YouTube TV at a time when the network is about to expand its weekday news programming to 24-hours a day with the launch of ‘Elizabeth Vargas Reports’ and ‘The Hill.’”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

