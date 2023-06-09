Nexstar Promotes Carter Murphy to Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcasting and Digital Operations Serving Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina

Broadcast Sales Executive with 25+ Years of In-Market Experience Will Oversee WJBF-TV and its Website, Mobile Apps, and Related Social Media Channels

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced the promotion of Carter Murphy to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina (DMA #110), including WJBF-TV and wjbf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels. He is taking over for Bill Stewart, who is retiring after serving as WJBF-TV’s Vice President and General Manager since 2007. Mr. Murphy, who has 25 years of experience in the market, will begin his new duties on July 3 and report to Ron Romines, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar.

“Bill has done an outstanding job leading WJBF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Mr. Romines. “Carter is a worthy successor to Bill and very deserving of this promotion. After 25+ years at WJBF-TV, he is extremely familiar with the station and the Augusta/Aiken community, and understands the needs of viewers, advertisers and marketers across the two-state region. He has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for WJBF-TV’s linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Carter as he takes on this new role.”

Mr. Murphy has served in a variety of sales positions at the television station since beginning his career at WJBF-TV in 1997 as an account executive. He served as Local Sales Manager at the station from 2007 to 2021, when he was promoted to General Sales Manager. Throughout his sales career, Mr. Murphy has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow ratings, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly effective collaborative sales teams. During his tenure, Mr. Murphy played a key role in the creation of “Game Night Live,” the only televised live High School Football game in the Augusta/Aiken area. He also helped to conceive and implement the annual “Border Bowl Football All-Star Game,” which just completed its 10th anniversary and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for this promotion and for giving me the opportunity to lead WJBF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Augusta and the two-state region,” said Mr. Murphy. “I am looking forward to deepening my existing relationships within all the communities served by WJBF-TV,” said Mr. Murphy. “This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors. I am excited by what lies ahead.”

Mr. Murphy has been extensively involved in the Augusta community over the course of his career, serving as past president and board member of The Columbia County Exchange Club and as a member of The Exchange Club of Augusta. He has served on the Board of Directors for Via Cognitive Health and has volunteered his time as a youth athletics coach. Mr. Murphy graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.A. in history; he and his wife have been married 20 years and have two children.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

