Nexstar Names Mitzi Coleman as Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcasting and Digital Operations Serving Wheeling, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio

Broadcast Sales Leader with 20 Years of Experience Will Oversee WTRF-TV and its Website, Mobile Apps, and Related Social Media Channels

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced the appointment of Mitzi Coleman as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Wheeling, West Virginia (DMA #163), Steubenville, Ohio and parts of western Pennsylvania, including WTRF-TV (CBS) and wtrf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels. Ms. Coleman is taking over for Roger Lyons, who is retiring after serving as WTRF-TV’s Vice President and General Manager for the past 19 years and a nearly 50-year career in broadcasting. Ms. Coleman will begin her new duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar.





“Mitzi is the ideal choice to succeed Roger and she will build on the station’s well-established legacy of outstanding local news and service to the community,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “Throughout her career, Mitzi has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for both linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Mitzi as she takes on this new role. Roger has done a tremendous job leading WTRF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Throughout her 20+ years in broadcast advertising, Ms. Coleman has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow sales, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly-effective collaborative sales teams. Since 2020, Ms. Coleman has served as Market Sales Manager and Station Manager for KTVL-TV CBS 10 and its sister station, NTVL-TV Southern Oregon’s CW 11, in Medford, Oregon, where she was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of both stations, overseeing advertising sales, sponsorships, and the development of new revenue streams. Under her leadership the sales team created and executed several unique sponsorship opportunities for advertisers and marketers, including “First Alert Fire,” sponsored by Keep Oregon Green, which provides fire-season tips and updates in conjunction with the Oregon Dept of Forestry. She and her team also developed “Ask The Expert” in partnership with Valley Immediate Care, producing a series of special segments in which a team of medical professionals took viewer calls and the station produced multiple Public Service Announcements with health tips based on the needs of the community. The PSAs and news segments appeared across multiple platforms.

Before joining KTVL-TV/NTVL-TV, Ms. Coleman served as senior region account manager for Spectrum Reach, leading outreach to large national and regional advertisers including the State of Oregon, a wide variety of auto dealership groups, and numerous medical facilities. Prior to working at Spectrum, she held a variety of broadcast advertising and administrative positions of increasing responsibility.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to lead WTRF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Wheeling, and across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania,” said Ms. Coleman. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community and its viewers and advertisers. This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.”

Ms. Coleman has been extensively involved in her community throughout her career in broadcasting and advertising, volunteering her time with the Oregon Wine Experience, which raises money for the Asante Foundation, as well as with Worksource Rogue Valley, which provides training and employment opportunities to Southern Oregon residents in need.

