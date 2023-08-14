Nexstar Media Group to Participate in Two September Investor Conferences

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that Tom Carter, Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, and Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two institutional investor conferences in September:





The BofA Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 13. Nexstar will host a fireside chat question-and-answer session at 3:40 p.m. ET and a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. Please contact your BofA sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Nexstar management.



The Benchmark 10th Annual Tech/Media/Telecom One-on-One Conference on Thursday, September 14. Please contact your Benchmark sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Nexstar management.



About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

