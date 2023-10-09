Nexstar Media Group Releases New Investor Presentation Highlighting Its Perspectives on the Evolving Media/Television Landscape

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it has released a new investor presentation highlighting the Company’s perspectives on recent events and their positive impact on the broadcast television industry and Nexstar’s business with slides including:

  • The Disney / Charter Deal is Positive for Broadcast TV
  • Broadcast Stations have the Most Watched Television Content
  • Broadcast Television is the Most Important Medium for Engaging Live Sports Audiences
  • Local Television News Content Drives Viewer Engagement and Value
  • The Television Ecosystem Supports the Broadcast Business Model

The presentation can be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Investor:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or [email protected]

Media:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

972/373-8800

[email protected]

