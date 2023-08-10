Nexstar Media Group Enters Into Multi-Year Employment Agreement Extension With Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that it has extended the employment agreement of Gary Weitman, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Mr. Weitman will continue reporting to Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.





“We are extremely pleased to be extending Gary’s employment agreement with Nexstar,” said Mr. Sook. “Since joining the company in 2019, he has done an outstanding job telling the story of our growth, as we launched NewsNation, acquired The Hill and The CW Network, and continued expanding our broadcast footprint. He is a guardian of the company’s reputation, well-respected by his peers, and has established deep and meaningful relationships with reporters across the media industry. We are fortunate to have him at Nexstar and thrilled to be extending his employment agreement.”

Mr. Weitman joined Nexstar following its acquisition of Tribune Media Company and has been in the strategic communications field for nearly 30 years. He oversees all of Nexstar’s internal and external communication, media relations, employee communication, and the company’s intranet and internet site, Nexstar.tv.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Nexstar Media:

Gary Weitman



EVP & Chief Communications Officer



972/373-8800 (office)



gweitman@nexstar.tv

Investors:

Joseph Jaffoni



JCIR



212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com