Newsweek Names UKG One of America’s Greatest Workplaces

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, is one of America’s Greatest Workplaces1, according to Newsweek, with a perfect five-star rating. This is the third five-star rating UKG has earned from Newsweek this year, including being named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. The recognition also follows jobs site Comparably honoring UKG as a Best Company for Career Growth and for having one of the Best CEOs for Women.





“UKG recognizes the distinct value of eating in our own restaurant, and knows that the daily experiences lived by our U Krewers directly influences the products and services we provide our customers,” said Pat Wadors, chief people officer at UKG. “We are in the business of championing great workplaces for all people, and that begins within our own walls. We’re continuously learning from our employees and our customers, so we can pour the best ideas into solutions that make the world of work better for everyone.”

UKG Fosters Culture of Care, Community

From standout benefits — such as a 45% dollar-for-dollar company match on 401(k) contributions and 100%-company-paid healthcare premiums for employees and their dependents — to inclusive employee resource groups (ERGs) for community members and their allies, UKG offers its U Krewers myriad opportunities to build purposeful careers and thrive at work and in life.

In January, UKG launched U Choose, an equitable global benefits program designed to empower employees to choose the benefits that best serve their personal needs and unique stages of life. U Krewers receive up to $350 in reimbursements every quarter ($1,400 annually) for more than 150 different benefit options, from childcare, pet care, and student loan repayments to fitness equipment and home-office furniture.

UKG fosters connection and networking through its ERGs, which are groups of U Krewers who identify as members of a community and their allies who bring their collective voices together to drive innovation and business opportunities, all while developing inspiring leaders. The company offers nine groups open to all 15,000 employees worldwide, serving everyone from working parents, caregivers, and cancer patients to women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

[Read more about ERGs at UKG, as well as a Wall Street Journal article detailing a U Krewer’s experience as a caregiver and the support she received from UKG and its ERGs.]

Comparably Honors UKG, CEO

In addition to the Newsweek recognition, UKG earned accolades for its culture from jobs review site Comparably, including being named a Best Company for Career Growth and having one of the Best CEOs for Women. Comparably derived both honors solely from anonymous employee reviews posted publicly to the careers site over a 12-month period. The news comes after Comparably recently named UKG a Best Company for Diversity and a Best Company for Women.

“There are so many factors that contribute to a great workplace, and UKG is intentionally focused on the moments that matter — the moments where care for one another builds trust, collaboration sparks innovation, and a person’s purpose at work is unlocked,” said Wadors. “That’s where the true magic takes place, and it’s where we can do our best work, to build solutions that help employees worldwide find success on their own personal journeys. At UKG, we’re inspired by people — our employees and our customers — and know we can accomplish any goal together.”

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. One of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies today, UKG and our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Footnote 1: The Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of more than 61,000 respondents living and working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. In total, the study collected over 389,000 company reviews of companies in the U.S. across all industry sectors that employ at least 1,000 employees.

