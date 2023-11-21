News Corp’s Dow Jones to Participate in UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal Almar Latour will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The session will begin at 10:30 AM EST (7:30 AM PST).

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

[email protected]

Anthony Rudolf

212-416-3040

[email protected]

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

[email protected]

Dow Jones Corporate Communications

Ashok Sinha

917 656-5800

[email protected]

