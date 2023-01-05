Newegg Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Investor Conference

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the Newegg management team will participate in the following investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast live (registration required) and a replay will be available for 90 days on the Newegg investor relations section of the website at https://newegg.io/newegg_ir.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Newegg Commerce Inc. IR

IR@newegg.com

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now