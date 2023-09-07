Newcleus Strengthens Leadership with Addition of Kamel Boulos as Chief Operating Officer and Kelly Gates as Strategic Marketing Director

YARDLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newcleus, the Yardley-based firm renowned for its commitment to delivering an exceptional and personalized approach to its clients through various stages of investment portfolio management, compensation, benefits, and retirement planning, is excited to announce the expansion of its powerful team of innovative, industry-leading technology and customer experience experts.





In a strategic move to bolster its capabilities and elevate customer experiences, Newcleus proudly welcomes Kamel Boulos as Chief Operating Officer and Kelly Gates as Strategic Marketing Director.

“I am very excited to join a talented team that focuses on creating value for your customers and providing great service,” Boulos said. “We have ambitious growth plans, and I am looking forward to continue building on Newcleus’ success in supporting our customers achieve their financial objectives.”

Boulos is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations and information technology. A strategic business leader with over 25 years of operations and IT success in financial services, his past accomplishments include improving operational efficiency and delivering innovative technology solutions that drive growth and increase and improve customer experience.

At Newcleus he’ll focus on catalyzing growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and delivering robust digital capabilities that will empower our team and create amazing customer experiences. This will streamline our customer onboarding and support services, accelerate delivery of actionable intelligence as well as provide access to a suite of online services.

Gates joins the Newcleus team with over 25 years of experience in performance driven business and strategic planning and transformation consulting in financial, insurance, and professional services. “Coupled with my experience working with startups to Fortune 500 companies, it’s an exciting opportunity for me to grow and transform a company of experienced industry leaders as the market evolves,” she said. She looks to leverage the industry expertise of the Newcleus team to establish a preeminent hub of knowledge, information, and innovation, fortified by expert sales advisor teams who specialize in designing comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to compensation, benefit, and retirement planning.

“One of the things that intrigued me about Newcleus is that it’s private equity-backed,” Gates said. “Private equity firms don’t invest lightly. They have confidence in Newcleus’ continued success, and, with the full team’s support, my goal is to further elevate our leadership position in the market.” In 2021, Newcleus completed a strategic partnership with the Waterfall Fund, a private equity fund managed by Waterfall Asset Management (the “Waterfall Fund”), an investment adviser with notable experience, talent, and resources in the financial services industry.

Boulos and Gates are poised to leverage Newcleus’ existing services and proprietary products with new, innovative solutions to provide value to our customers and enhance these relationships with smart financial advisory services and insights.

“We’re very excited to have Kamel and Kelly join our organization,” Newcleus CEO Dan Barbaree said. “Their addition to our executive team and the experience they bring enables us to deliver on our vision and ensure successful execution of our strategic initiatives.”

About Newcleus:

Newcleus powers organizations and their employees by designing and administering secure compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies. We have created a team, a culture, and technology that ensures that all clients receive exceptional service and a greater return on their investment. We’ve designed software that is customizable and secure to successfully manage client investments. We produce, research, and share thought leadership articles with our client base and community. We analyze trending information and survey experts in our field to provide our 750+ clients with the most cutting-edge financial solutions in the marketplace.

