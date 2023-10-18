New York’s El Diario Hosts Its 19th Annual “EL Awards” Ceremony

El Diario, The Longest-Running Spanish-language Daily Newspaper in the United States, Will Host Its 2023 “EL Awards” Ceremony

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, will recognize the achievements of 19 influential Hispanic men at the 2023 EL Awards ceremony on October 20, 2023. For the 19th Annual awards, El Diario will honor Latino men who have made a positive contribution and serve as role models to a new generation. The honorees are nominated by the community and finalists are then selected by El Diario’s editorial team. Featuring exceptional voices within the Hispanic community is part of the publication’s long standing mission and goal toward elevating those making a difference. This year also marks El Diario’s 110th anniversary as the oldest Spanish-language daily print newspaper, advocating for Hispanics’ rights and empowering the community to be well informed on relevant issues.





The ceremony will take place at the iconic Smith & Wollensky in New York City and the honorees will be featured in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario on October 22, 2023. Alongside this, ‘Mujeres Destacadas’ serves as another testament to our dedication, an awards program recognizing outstanding Latinas in the tri-state area for their unparalleled contributions. Nominations for ‘Mujeres Destacadas’ will open in Spring 2024.

“Once again El Diario is proud to highlight the contributions of Latinos who are making a difference in our community. Our 19 honorees are a role model for future generations to come. This year in particular, El Awards coincides with the 110th anniversary of our publication. This is an opportunity to let our readers know that El Diario is committed more than ever to serve as a beacon of reliable and trustful content as well as an advocate for issues that impact our communities,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor.

“The El Awards celebrates our community’s resilience, creativity, and passion. It is a tribute to the educators who light the path to knowledge, the entrepreneurs who drive economic growth, the activists who champion justice, and the artists who weave our culture into the vibrant tapestry of American society. These exceptional individuals remind us that no dream is too big, no obstacle too daunting, and no goal too distant,” said Ivan Adaime, president of Impremedia.

Full list of 2023 EL Awards honorees below:

Honorable Joe Zayas, Chief Administrative Judge for New York State Courts

Honorable Juan Merchan, Court of Claims Judge, Assigned as Acting Supreme Court Judge in NY County

Dr. Orlando Ortiz, Chairman Department of Radiology, Jacoby Medical Center & North Central Bronx Hospital

Pedro Frisneda, Deputy Press Secretary, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene

Raul Peñaranda, Designer

Francisco Garcia Quezada, College Professor, Fordham University

Gabriel Balcacer, President, International Baseball Little League, Inc.

Bill Tipacti, Senior Community Empowerment Director, Univision

Jeffrey Saavedra, Associate, Dechert LLP and President Dominican Bar Association

Fernando Ortiz Baez, Asst. VP Government & Community Relations NYC Economic Development Corp.

Radhy Mirando, MPS, Program Manager, The Rockefeller Foundation

Jose Salcedo, President & Founder, Traiilo

Felix Garcia, Senior Legislative Associate, Kasirer

Ramon Tallaj Jr., Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Israel Melendez, Vice President, 32BJ SEIU

Diony Ureña, Co-Founder, Puerto Plata Seafood Corp

Henry A. Garrido, Executive Director, District Council 37

Samuel Collado, National President, NSA

Jeffrey Martinez, Head of Branch Banking, PNC

William Schwitzer & Associates is this year’s ‘EL Awards’ sponsor.

​​About El Diario



Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About My Code



My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company’s diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

