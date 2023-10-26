New York’s El Diario Celebrates Its 110th Anniversary

The Longest-Running Spanish-language Daily Newspaper in the United States Marks Key Milestone in US Hispanic Journalism History

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, celebrates 110 years of publication, serving New York as the voice of the community and trusted source for local and national news. A staple of New York City’s cultural tapestry, El Diario has left indelible marks across various forms of media and public memory. As the oldest Spanish-language daily print newspaper, its editorial team is not only committed to news reporting but to advocate for Hispanics’ rights and empower the community to be well informed on relevant issues.





Over the past 110 years the publication has partnered with grassroots organizations and like-minded media outlets to play a crucial role in civic campaigns promoting healthcare, citizenship, prevention fraud, census, voter registration and more. Originally founded in 1913 as La Prensa by Rafael Viera, El Diario is an award-winning newspaper and has most recently received 14 awards from the National Association of Hispanic Publications.

El Diario now reaches more audiences than ever. What started as a newspaper is now a multiplatform news outlet that informs and entertains through a print edition, website, special events, video, digital presence, and more.

“We’re honored to celebrate this new milestone in El Diario’s history with our readers. Without your support, it would not have been possible to document more than a century of events in New York, the United States and the rest of the world,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor. “Our readers continue to motivate us every day, as we reach your homes both in print and online. On behalf of the El Diario team we’d like to thank you for making us part of your daily lives,” Villavicencio added.

Championing Hispanic Changemakers

In addition to its daily news coverage, El Diario has shown a commitment to the community and inspiring the next generation through spotlighting those making positive contributions in the tri-state area. Over 25 years ago, ‘Mujeres Destacadas’, an event that honors ‘Outstanding Latinas’, was created and has honored many members of grassroots organizations, attorneys/judges, educators, entrepreneurs, entertainers and businesswomen. Alongside this, the ‘El Awards’ serves as another testament to its dedication, recognizing the accomplishments of Latinos who have made a significant impact in their respective communities.

A Look to the Future

El Diario remains steadfast in its original mission: to serve as the enduring voice of the community. Taking pride in its legacy of highlighting pivotal issues and advocating for the Hispanic community. Its history of growth, active community engagement and dedication to critical reporting reinforces a promise to be the principal advocate and voice for El Diario readers – as it has done for over a century.

​​About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About My Code

My Code is the leading diverse media company in the U.S., amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. A 3x Inc. 5000-ranked company, My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code to reach demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company’s diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

Contacts

Media

Mia Canales, Director of Communications



[email protected]