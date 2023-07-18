New TNS eBook: 78% of Americans More Willing to Answer if Caller ID Displays Rich Content of Brands They Recognize

With robocalls eroding trust in voice calling, TNS eBook examines consumer demand for branded calling when engaging with organizations in ‘high-touch’ markets

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Transaction Network Services (TNS) released an eBook, Exploring the Demand for Branded Caller ID, on the benefits of branded calling and call authentication in America. The onslaught of unwanted robocalls has eroded trust in voice calling to the point where 68% of Americans now refuse to answer calls from an unknown number. Yet, 78% of consumers are more willing to answer a call if the caller ID displays the logo and name of a brand they recognize.





The eBook is anchored by consumer data from a just-released TNS Enterprise Branded Calling survey of US wireless phone subscribers, conducted by global market research firm Kantar. The survey examines the impact of unwanted robocalls on consumers’ willingness to answer the phone, and the ability of branded calling and call authentication solutions to help legitimate brands in high-touch verticals including healthcare, financial services, hospitality and retail, restore trust in the voice channel.

“Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) Americans are more willing to answer a call if the branded caller ID displays the logo and name of a brand they recognize – underscoring a key benefit of branded calling and call authentication technology for businesses making outbound calls,” said Jim Tyrrell, TNS Vice President of Enterprise Product Management. “Our eBook is designed to serve as a valuable resource for organizations seeking to restore trust in voice calling and improve call answer rates, with powerful survey data that addresses unique challenges each ‘high-touch’ business faces in today’s competitive environment.”

The eBook includes consumer survey findings to help guide decision-makers in ‘high-touch’ verticals who face customer experience challenges due to low answer rates. Survey results include:

Financial Services

73% are concerned about robocall scams that claim to be from a financial services provider (i.e. – a bank, tax consultant or mortgage advisor, etc.)

77% of Americans would answer a call from their bank if the brand logo/name was displayed on the incoming call screen

Healthcare

62% received at least one health insurance robocall scam during open enrollment 2023

84% would answer a call from their healthcare provider if the brand logo or name were displayed on the incoming call screen

Hospitality and Retail

69% are concerned about robocall scams that pose as retailers and claim a package is pending pickup or that they are due a refund

71% would answer a branded call from a hotel, airline or cruise line if they had scheduled or were planning a trip

To download TNS’ Exploring the Demand for Branded Caller ID visit here. To learn more about Enterprise Branded Calling, visit here.

About TNS



TNS, a market leader in call analytics and robocall mitigation, provides an end-to-end ecosystem for protecting and restoring trust in voice. TNS addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators globally with TNS Call Guardian® the industry-leading call analytics solution that protects subscribers from high risk and nuisance robocalls. In addition, its Enterprise Branded Calling solution is the core component of its Identity Analytics Suite that is taking the next step in enriching consumer engagement by making voice calling an integral part of an omnichannel customer experience program. TNS analyzes over one billion call events across more than 500 operators every single day, enabling carriers to identify more unwanted robocalls. For additional information visit: https://tnsi.com/resource-center/communications/.

Contacts

Company:

TNS



Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle



703-814-8065



pr@tnsi.com

Or

Media:

Bluetext for TNS



Thomas Walter



646-265-3144



tns@bluetext.com