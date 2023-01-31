New Scholarship for California Community College Students Attending an HBCU to Study Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hoffman Agency HBCU Scholarship is now accepting applications from California community college students who plan to study communications at an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

The scholarship will cover tuition and fees for the recipient’s junior and senior years at an HBCU. Interested students can upload their application at The Hoffman Agency | HBCU Scholarship.

Members of the selection council include:

Helen Young, Assistant Project Director at California Community College Chancellor’s Office

Jasmin Hurling Spears, Enrollment Management Counselor, Bowie State University

Danisha Williams, Ed.D, Director of Admissions, Lincoln University

Heather Hoffman, co-founder, The Hoffman Agency

Lou Hoffman, co-founder, The Hoffman Agency

Young noted that the California community college system has been cultivating relationships with HBCUs for going on 8 years. “Any California community college student with a GPA of 2.0 or higher is guaranteed admission to one of our 39 partner HBCU institutions.”

Of the roughly 1.8M students attending California community colleges., the vast majority come from diverse backgrounds. “This is an untapped talent pool for the communications industry,” said Hoffman. “But the challenge is that the typical student doesn’t even know a career in communications exists much less the creativity, intellectual challenges and financial rewards from such a career.

“We’re striving to use the scholarship as a platform to advocate and educate for what awaits those who pursue a career in communications.”

To administer the scholarship, The Hoffman Agency established a non-profit foundation in California as the legal entity, the LPJ Foundation (entity #5261937).

