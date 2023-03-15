New Report From AlertMedia Reveals Employees’ Heightened Focus on Safety

Research finds 75% of U.S. workers are not satisfied with employers’ workplace safety efforts

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertMedia, the world’s leading threat intelligence and emergency communication provider, today released findings from its second annual State of Employee Safety Report, which details employees’ perceptions of safety in the workplace. The study found that 71% of employees don’t think their employers are following through on safety promises, and 65% believe their employers are not making an active effort to improve safety training.

Nearly half (49%) of today’s workforce believes that the world is more dangerous today than it was a few years ago, and that’s with good reason. Data shows crises from severe weather to mass shootings to civil unrest are increasing in frequency and intensity.

“Employees everywhere have experienced multiple crises over the past few years that have altered their view of the world and their perceptions of safety outside of the comfort of their homes,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “These events impact how employees show up to work daily, and we’re seeing a growing desire among workers for employers to implement a more integrated and hands-on approach to ensuring their safety, regardless of whether they’re working in the office, from home, in the field, or while traveling for business.”

Additional insights detailed in the report include:

Employee Perceptions of Employers’ Safety Efforts: Today, 84% of employees believe that their organization has the means to help them feel more prepared for any emergency; however, 75% of employees say current safety efforts have not been very effective. Furthermore, nearly half (46%) of employees said their employer’s ability to demonstrate a genuine care about their safety is a major factor when assessing whether to stay with their organization long-term.

While more than one-third (38%) of employees say they are required to travel for their job in some capacity outside of regular commutes, less than half (44%) feel totally safe while traveling. Furthermore, 41% said they have never been informed of safety risks while traveling for work, and 53% don't know who to reach out to if they find themselves in harm's way on a business trip.

Mental Health & Psychological Safety: Mental health took center stage at the start of the pandemic and continued to be a large conversation during the Great Resignation. However, 66% of employees today say their employer is not making an active effort to support their mental health. In fact, 62% say their organization does not provide resources for mental health and 67% say their workplace culture does not allow for open dialogue about mental health.

The report also includes actionable advice for employers to better demonstrate their commitment to employees’ safety and well-being, including best practices for emergency communication, safety training, and reporting workplace incidents.

