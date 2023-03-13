New Meridian Names Eileen Shihadeh as Chief Operating Officer

New COO brings over two decades of marketing, sales, product and strategic experience in K-12 education





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Assessment—New Meridian, a nonprofit assessment company committed to advancing quality education for all students, today announced that Eileen Shihadeh has joined the executive team as chief operating officer.

Shihadeh has two decades of experience in strategic planning and execution, product management, branding, sales, and marketing in various senior leadership roles at major companies that include Texas Instruments, Raptor Technologies, and Compass Learning.

“Eileen brings enormous capability to the New Meridian team,” said Arthur VanderVeen, founder and CEO of New Meridian. “Her breadth and depth of experience in organizational management, strategy, and enterprise value creation will add tremendous energy and expertise as we continue to grow.”

Shihadeh, who studied mathematics both as an undergraduate at the University of Texas and as a graduate student, served in leadership roles for much of her career. Most recently, she was chief marketing officer at Lightspeed Systems and before that led sales and marketing at Raptor Technologies, both SaaS companies serving the K-12 space.

At New Meridian, Shihadeh will work across departments to spearhead the company’s growth strategy, improve operational efficiency, and drive the achievement of company goals.

“There is no better time to join New Meridian,” Shihadeh said. “Quality assessment has the power to transform a student’s future. When assessment is done well, educators can get the data and information they need to ensure each child in their classroom has the opportunity not only to succeed, but to thrive.”

About New Meridian

New Meridian is a mission-driven nonprofit committed to advancing equity in education by developing assessments that focus on the skills that matter most: critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication. Since 2016, our diverse team of assessment design experts have collaborated with classroom teachers to develop high-quality assessments that give educators the information they need to ensure all students grow to be life-long learners. We partner with states and districts to develop innovative assessment solutions that provide educators and policy makers with the data and insight they need to improve educational outcomes and ensure students from every background have an equal opportunity to learn and to succeed.

To learn more about New Meridian and its mission to advance quality and equity in education, please visit https://newmeridiancorp.org.

