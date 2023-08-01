New Go Addressable and Advertiser Perceptions Research Finds 73% of Advertisers Now Use Addressable TV Advertising

Nearly three in four marketers are currently including addressable TV in their media plans, a 16% increase versus a year ago.

One noteworthy finding from this latest round of research was the marked growth in the industry’s adoption and usage of this medium. Presently, 73% (or nearly three in four marketers) are using addressable TV, compared to 63% (or nearly two in three marketers) when the study was fielded this same time last year. This is a 16% increase.

“The big story behind these findings is growth,” said Dan Rosenfeld, SVP, Data Analytics & Insights, DIRECTV Advertising. “Two years into Go Addressable’s launch, we are excited to see that the needle behind adoption, usage and awareness of this medium has continued to move consistently. We take these findings to heart and remain committed to finding ways to further enhance, innovate and pioneer addressable advertising’s future.”

The study revealed positive momentum in other key areas:

Among those polled, nearly half (49%) had a combined linear and digital team planning addressable TV strategies for marketers.

The percentage of respondents citing “better measurement/proof of ROI” as a factor to consider when increasing or initiating addressable TV investments dropped from 50% to 43% in this latest study, suggesting that there has been more industry-wide education and awareness of how the medium works and its benefits over the past year.

The findings also yielded important insights when it comes to areas that need more improvement or focus. One example is the industry’s perception versus what is currently being done around attribution. Respondents, in particular, noted that they felt there is currently “inadequate attribution to prove the ROI of addressable TV advertising.” (Contrast that with the fact that Go Addressable currently works with the top 20 attribution vendors in market.)

“Addressable advertising has evolved tremendously in recent years, and clients find that using this method adds immediate value to their media plans,” said Jen Soch, Executive Director, Channel Solutions, GroupM. “Our clients need to know they can reach and engage with consumers in a targeted and personalized way while in a premium advertising environment, and addressable advertising delivers in a way that not only reaches audiences, but resonates with them.”

The study is part of an ongoing research initiative between both parties. To view the full report, as well as past studies, click here.

About Go Addressable

Go Addressable is an industry inclusive initiative led by TV distribution companies (Altice USA’s a4 Advertising, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach®, Comcast, Cox, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media and Verizon) to help maximize the scale, impact and value of TV as a marketing platform. The group’s mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for both advertisers and programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit http://www.goaddressable.com/.

About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions provides research-based strategic market intelligence and expert analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industries. We survey brand marketers, agency executives, media specialists and IT leaders through our curated and proprietary Ad PROS™ community to provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, competing brands, and customer experiences. These actionable insights give clients the confidence to inform both strategic and operational decision-making to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive higher ad-related revenue. www.advertiserperceptions.com

