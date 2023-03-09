New Clinical and Financial Opportunities for Labs at the Executive War College Conference on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory & Pathology Management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinical–Lab executives and pathologists from many of the nation’s most prominent clinical laboratories will come together on April 25-26 to learn about the latest advances in key diagnostic and digital technologies for increasing revenue, lowering costs, and improving patient care at the next Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory and Pathology Management in New Orleans. The event will feature more than 75 different sessions with up to 125 lab managers, consultants, vendors, and diagnostic experts as speakers.

“With the passing of the pandemic, this is the ‘year of opportunity’ for all clinical laboratories and pathology groups,” said Robert Michel, Editor-in-Chief of THE DARK REPORT and founder of the Executive War College. “The best place to learn about how innovative labs are taking advantage of new technologies in their daily operations is this year’s Executive War College.”

“Every lab organization should have their managers and best strategic thinkers attend this year’s Executive War College on April 25-26,” Michel said. “This is the time and place for them to learn from the diagnostic profession’s best innovators and gain insights they’ll need to keep their laboratories at the cutting edge of clinical excellence in a financially sustainable manner.”

Sessions will cover the full range of important new developments in lab management. These include profitably repurposing existing PCR automation, how artificial intelligence is transforming digital pathology and streamlining lab operations; how labs are monetizing lab test data; and how next-gen genome sequencers now allow smaller labs to provide genetic tests and gain substantial revenue from these testing services.

In addition to the comprehensive two-day program, there will be additional post-conference workshops on a third day (for an additional tuition) that will feature a comprehensive tour of genetic testing and the use of genome sequencers in the hospital laboratory, ways to build revenue with digital pathology, and LEAN fundamentals for Lab Managers.

The Executive War College welcomes its 2023 Corporate Benefactors: Beckman Coulter, Change Healthcare, hc1, ELLKAY, Clinisys, Quadax, TELCOR, Wave HDC, Coronis Healthcare, US HealthTek, Thermo Fisher, Synergen Health and XIFIN.

Visit www.executivewarcollege.com for more information, including the comprehensive roster of speakers and sessions and how to register for the event.

About The Dark Report

Established in 1995, The Dark Report is the leading source of exclusive business intelligence for laboratory CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Pathologists, and Senior industry executives. It is widely read by leaders in laboratory medicine and diagnostics. The Dark Report produces Dark Daily, as well as the renowned Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory and Pathology Management every spring.

