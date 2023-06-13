New Capabilities Unveiled with the Launch of Act! Premium Desktop v25

Award-winning on-premise CRM and Marketing Automation solution introduces advanced dashboard builder, SMS4Act! integration and more enhancements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched v25 of Act! Premium Desktop to offer users richer insights, better communication and enhanced usability. With v25, users will gain more meaningful insights from their customer data with the Act! Insight Dashboard Builder, take customer communications to the next level with the integration of SMS4Act! SMS Text Messaging and increase overall performance with marketing automation and Act! Companion mobile app enhancements.

With the launch of Act! Premium Desktop v25, users can expect the following:

New Act! Insight Advanced Dashboard Builder – Actionable insights are vital to success as they enable businesses to learn more about their customers. However, insights that are valuable to one business may not be valuable to the next. That’s why Act! has introduced an advanced dashboard builder to Act! Insight, which allows users to quickly create more granular, custom analytics dashboards so they can visualize more of their data, gain more meaningful insights and react quickly to changing business conditions. With v25, users can create new dashboards based on contact, company, group and opportunity data; incorporate associated field data; and set multiple sets of criteria to thoroughly drill down into the insights that matter most.

Integrated SMS4Act! SMS Text Messaging – Text messaging is an affordable and efficient way to reach customers and prospects alike. With open rates more than 4x greater than traditional email (98% vs 22%), it's effective as well, allowing even the smallest businesses to compete with much larger competition. While text messaging is currently available as part of Act! Marketing Automation for U.S. customers – allowing businesses to send personalized text messages to customers for appointment reminders, order updates, shipping status, event reminders, promotions and more – SMS4Act! allows users to send ad-hoc text messages globally without having to build a full-fledged marketing campaign. All sends and replies are automatically tracked within contact history records for reference and follow-up.

Enhanced Act! Marketing Automation Usability – Act! Marketing Automation has something for businesses large and small, from professional outbound marketing tools to dynamic campaign automation, response-driven sales activity creation and much more. As part of Act! Premium Desktop v25, Act! Marketing Automation is more intuitive and user-friendly for all users. Improvements include an enhanced campaign dashboard, new suppression list filters, additional date formats for mail merge and improved list sorting.

Act! Companion Enhancements – Available for iPhone®, iPad® and Android™, the Act! Companion mobile app keeps users connected to their Act! database from anywhere. To improve the overall mobile app experience for all Act! users, enhancements have been made to the login experience, opportunity filtering and Act! proximity search.

“Act! customers are constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, so it’s important that we continue to evolve our solutions to meet their ever-changing needs,” said Bruce Reading, CEO of Act!. “This latest version of Act! Premium Desktop gives our customers the tools to gain richer insights, host better communications with customers and improve the usability of the Act! product so they can spend more time on what’s most important to them – their customers.”

To learn more about Act! Premium Desktop v25, visit: www.act.com/products/

